Business Centric Technology(BCT) WINS CLEARLYRATED’S 2025 BEST OF STAFFING CLIENT & TALENT AWARDS FOR SERVICE EXCELLENCE

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Business Centric Technology (BCT) WINS CLEARLYRATED ’S 2025 BEST OF STAFFING CLIENT & TALENT AWARDS FOR SERVICE EXCELLENCEBusiness Centric Technology (BCT), a prominent staffing agency, announced today, they have won the Best of Staffing Client and Talent Awards for providing superior service to their clients and candidates. ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award winners have proven to be industry leaders in service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients and candidates. On average, clients of winning agencies are [1.5 times OR 50%] more likely to be completely satisfied and candidates who have been placed by winning agencies are [1.6 times OR 60%] more likely to be completely satisfied with the services provided compared to those working with non-winning agencies.• Business Centric Technology (BCT) received a Net Promoter Score of 83.3% from their clients, significantly higher than the industry’s average of 45% in 2024.• Business Centric Technology (BCT) received a Net Promoter Score of 88.2% from their candidates, more than the industry’s average of 30% in 2024.“Our company works hard to make service a priority and we are proud and honored to be recognized for our efforts in this way.” Company President and CEO, Barbie Barta."I'm delighted to present the winners of the 2025 Best of Staffing award. These remarkable organizations have set themselves apart through their relentless pursuit of service excellence and extraordinary client experiences. They exemplify the highest standards of professionalism, and I'm privileged to shine a spotlight on their outstanding achievements—congratulations on continuing to transform our industry!" ClearlyRated's CEO, Baker Nanduru.About Business Centric Technology (BCT)Business Centric Technology (BCT) is a woman-owned, boutique professional IT staffing firm that excels in connecting businesses with top-tier talent across various industries. We specialize in providing customized staffing solutions that go beyond just filling positions—we are dedicated to supporting the strategic growth and success of your organization. Our recruitment expertise spans contract, contract-to-hire, permanent, recruitment-on-demand, and retainer roles, ensuring that we can meet your specific needs no matter what the scale or timeline.About ClearlyRatedClearlyRated helps B2B service firms gain actionable insights to stop client issues from becoming lost revenue, expand their business with existing clients, and attract new ones to grow their business. Learn more at https://www.clearlyrated.com/solutions/ About Best of StaffingClearlyRated's Best of StaffingAward is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies that have proven superior service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients, placed talent, and internal employees. Award winners are showcased by city and area of expertise on ClearlyRated.com—an online business directory that helps buyers of professional services find service leaders and vet prospective firms with the help of validated client ratings and testimonials.ContactNanette Dorsett, Marketing Coordinatorp. (972) 267-7950ndorsett@bct-corp.com

