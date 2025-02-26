Global Technology Services Company MethodHub India Head Quarters

MethodHub Software Limited Welcomes Jawahar Srinivasan as Global Head - IT Infrastructure Services

BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, February 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MethodHub Software Limited is proud to announce the appointment of Jawahar Srinivasan as Global Head - IT Infrastructure Services. With an illustrious career spanning over 30 years in deal support, sales support, engineering, service delivery, and network infrastructure, Jawahar brings a wealth of knowledge and leadership experience to MethodHub.A seasoned professional, Jawahar has held key leadership roles at DXC Technologies, AT&T, Hewlett Packard, and OSI Information Technology, managing large-scale network architecture, service delivery, automation, and transformation projects across global markets. His strategic expertise in network design, implementation, and business improvement will be instrumental in strengthening MethodHub’s technology consulting and service delivery capabilities.Throughout his career, Jawahar has led culturally diverse teams across multiple geographies, spearheading business transformation initiatives, talent development programs, and automation strategies. His contributions to mentorship, risk management, and operational excellence have played a pivotal role in advancing industry standards.Jawahar holds a Master of Science in Physics from Presidency College, Madras University, and a Postgraduate Diploma in Computer Science and Applications from Annamalai University, where he secured first rank. His professional certifications in IT Service Management, Project Management, and Business Improvement further reinforce his credentials as a technology leader.“Jawahar’s deep expertise and leadership acumen align perfectly with MethodHub’s mission of delivering robust infrastructure solutions for our clients to run their business on” said Ahobilam Nagasundaram, CEO and Director at MethodHub Software Limited. “His addition to our advisory team will enhance our strategic direction and drive innovation across our service offerings.”MethodHub Software Limited looks forward to leveraging Jawahar’s industry insights, strategic vision, and technical proficiency to scale new heights in digital transformation and enterprise solutionsAbout MethodHub Software Limited:MethodHub Software Limited is a leading provider of IT consulting, enterprise solutions, and digital transformation services. With a focus on innovation, agility, and client success, the company serves diverse industries, including Energy, Oil & Gas, BFSI, and Telecom. MethodHub continues to expand its global footprint through strategic partnerships, acquisitions, and a commitment to excellence.For further information, please contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.