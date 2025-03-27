NASSCOM Certificate MethodHub MethodHub India Head Quarters MethodHub Mohali Center

MethodHub Software Limited Receives Best Skilling Initiative Award at NASSCOM SME Inspire Awards 2025

BANGALORE, KARNATAKA, INDIA, March 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MethodHub Software Limited, a leading provider of digital transformation and technology solutions, has been awarded the Best Skilling Initiative at the NASSCOM SME Inspire Awards 2025. The award was presented at the NASSCOM SME Confluence 2025, held at Shangri-La, New Delhi.This recognition highlights MethodHub’s unwavering commitment to developing future-ready talent and driving skill-based growth across the technology landscape, not just for technology roles, but for sales, support, and compliance roles as well. The company was also shortlisted in the SME Growth Leadership for BPM category, further reinforcing its reputation as a company with continuous focus on fostering innovation and capability development.“We are honored to receive the Best Skilling Initiative Award from NASSCOM,” said Aho Bilam, CEO and Director at MethodHub Software Limited. “This award is a testament to our continuous efforts in equipping professionals with the skills and knowledge essential for success in today’s digital economy.”The NASSCOM SME Inspire Awards celebrate excellence, innovation, and leadership in the SME sector. The 2025 edition brought together policymakers, industry leaders, and technology innovators to discuss pressing issues such as GenAI, digital transformation, and future-ready strategies for SMEs.The event was graced by the presence of the Hon’ble Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Shri Piyush Goyal, alongside key industry stakeholders, which showcases technology success stories in the SME sector.About MethodHub Software LimitedMethodHub Software Limited is a global technology services company specializing in digital transformation, IT infrastructure, and skilling initiatives that enable businesses to adapt and thrive in the digital era. Headquartered in India, MethodHub serves a diverse client base across industries and geographies.For further information, please contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.