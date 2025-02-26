Caregiver Action Network Partners with Isaac Health and Carallel to Support Dementia Caregivers through GUIDE Model

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Caregiver Action Network (CAN), the nation’s leading organization supporting family caregivers, is proud to announce a partnership with Isaac Health, a national leader in dementia care, and Carallel, a leader in training, educating and providing care navigation for family caregivers. Together, they will provide comprehensive assistance to individuals with dementia and their caregivers through the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ Guiding an Improved Dementia Experience (GUIDE) Model.

The need for this collaboration is pressing. According to RAND, the national average wait time to see a dementia specialist is 36 months, leaving caregivers and family members to manage their loved ones for years without critical guidance or support. Demand will only grow over time: A recent article in Nature projected the number of Americans with dementia will reach 1 million by 2060, nearly double the number of cases in 2020. This partnership aims to address these gaps in care by ensuring timely access to specialized resources and services.

“Family caregivers are the backbone of dementia care, yet they often bear the burden alone,” said Marvell Adams Jr., CEO of Caregiver Action Network. “By teaming up with Isaac Health and Carallel, we’re stepping up to ensure dementia caregivers have access to the tools, training, and guidance they need to navigate this challenging journey.”

Through this program, individuals and families will gain access to much-needed care, support, and resources. Isaac Health’s specialized brain health doctors will provide comprehensive assessments and personalized care planning, leveraging their expertise to help patients and caregivers navigate the complexities of dementia care. Carallel’s certified Care Advocates, who run CAN’s Caregiver Help Desk, will provide essential caregiver training, education, and care navigation services. These credentialed experts, trained in fields like social work and end-of-life care, are all Certified Dementia Practitioners, making them well-equipped for this critical role.

“We’re building a network of care that puts dementia patients and their caregivers first, ensuring they receive the respect, care, and assistance they deserve,” said Julius Buch, MD, PhD, CEO of Isaac Health. “We believe this collaboration with CAN and Carallel exemplifies what the GUIDE Model is all about — putting caregivers and their loved ones front and center while improving health outcomes.”

Shara Cohen, CEO of Carallel, added, “Dementia caregivers face uniquely high risk of stress, burnout and related health issues. We are pleased to see them get the attention and support they deserve through the GUIDE Model, and we look forward to working with Isaac Health’s expert doctors to improve the lives of dementia caregivers and those in their care.”

This partnership represents a significant step toward improving the lives of people living with dementia and their caregivers nationwide. For more information on the GUIDE Model and this partnership, please visit www.caregiveraction.org/guide/.

