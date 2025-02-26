Global Technology Services Company MethodHub India Head Quarters

CXsphere enters into wide-ranging AI partnership with MethodHub to scale AI implementation capability globally

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CXsphere, a leading AI -driven customer experience (CX) platform, has announced a strategic partnership with global software services company MethodHub to accelerate AI-powered customer engagement. By integrating CXsphere’s cutting-edge AI solutions with MethodHub’s deep expertise in software development and implementation, the collaboration aims to enhance customer experience and optimized outcomes in customer management.As part of this partnership, MethodHub will onboard 20 AI professionals to support CXsphere’s product engineering, platform implementation, and customer outreach initiatives. The alliance is meant to accelerate go-to-market efforts, expand AI use cases across industries, and scale the deployment of AI rapidly."Our go-to-market partnership with MethodHub enables us to focus on core product engineering while expanding our customer base and building use cases across multiple sectors," said Sudipta Sarkar, CEO and Co-founder of CXsphere.CXsphere’s multi-modal, multi-lingual CX platform leverages Generative AI to optimize customer interactions, reduce operational costs, and maximize business growth. The platform’s three core solutions redefine customer engagement:● CXAutomate: Seamlessly integrates real-time customer data, life-stage tracking, and contextual insights to automate sales, service, and analytics.● CXEngage: Delivers AI-driven, predictive engagement across email, SMS, and WhatsApp, enabling real-time campaign activation and deep customer segmentation.● CXInsight: Harnesses predictive analytics and customer intelligence by integrating internal and external data sources, helping businesses anticipate customer needs and reduce churn risk up to 90 days in advance.Designed for deployment across public cloud, private cloud, and on-premise infrastructure, CXsphere’s platform ensures enterprises can adopt AI-driven customer engagement while maintaining data security and compliance.CXsphere’s AI-powered solutions are already driving transformation in key industries such as airlines, financial services, healthcare, retail, and manufacturing. Partnering with MethodHub strengthens CXsphere’s ability to:● Expand market reach and enhance product positioning● Accelerate solution deployment and accelerate innovation cycles● Scale AI implementation through MethodHub’s Center of Excellence"Building capacity during a phase of accelerated growth is crucial to seizing emerging opportunities. With this partnership, we expect MethodHub to scale fully and meet our resource needs for implementation of CXsphere," added Kaushik Nandy, Chief Revenue Officer, CXsphere.“MethodHub’s customer engagement experience and Data engineering expertise will play a pivotal role in the partnership. Customer experience has been one of the best use cases of AI applicability and the one with the fastest ROI. Our AI Center of Excellence in Hyderabad will serve as the base for increased AI adoption and solving complex business challenges." said Aho Bilam, CEO, MethodHub.Sulaiti Maimaiti, COO of Zortech, a MethodHub subsidiary, highlighted the impact of AI-driven CX innovations: "Partnering with CXsphere allows us to drive innovation in AI-powered customer engagement. Together, we will help businesses leverage AI for hyper-personalized interactions and revenue growth.", he opined.________________________________________About CXsphereFounded in Toronto, Canada, CXsphere is an AI-powered CX platform that enables businesses to deliver highly personalized, data-driven customer engagement. Its solutions span chat automation, email automation, document and image processing, and voice automation, empowering businesses to enhance customer experience and drive growth through predictive AI insights.About MethodHubMethodHub Software Ltd. is a Bengaluru, India-based global software services and AI solutions company specializing in Cloud engineering, Data and AI Services, ERPs and Cyber Security. With delivery centers in India and sales offices in the US, MethodHub Software Ltd has a strong presence in North America through its subsidiaries with focus on BFSI, HealthCare, Oil/Gas and Telecom verticals. Zortech is a Canada based subsidiary of MethodHub.For media inquiries, please contact:

