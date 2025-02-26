Concrete Supply Co. Expands Footprint with Acquisition of Argos Ready-Mix Assets

Concrete Supply Co., LLC, is proud to announce the acquisition of Argos’ ready-mix assets.

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Concrete Supply Co. , LLC, a leading ready-mix concrete manufacturer for commercial, residential, and DOT projects, is proud to announce the acquisition of Argos’ ready-mix assets. This strategic move expands Concrete Supply Co.’s operations from 90 to 120 facilities, significantly enhancing its capacity to serve customers in key growth markets across the Carolinas, including Raleigh, Charlotte, Charleston, and Columbia.The acquisition underscores Concrete Supply Co.'s commitment to safety, quality, and service—core values that have driven the company’s growth over the years. By integrating Argos’ assets into its operations, Concrete Supply Co. aims to increase production capacity, improve service output, and better meet the growing demands of its customers.“With this acquisition, we continue our long-standing efforts to enhance service capabilities for customers across the Carolinas,” said Henry Batten, President of Concrete Supply Co. “This is just another step in that journey. We are pleased to welcome these talented individuals to our team and excited to strengthen our service offerings.”Beyond physical assets, the acquisition also brings a skilled team of professionals from Argos into the Concrete Supply Co. family. Batten emphasized the importance of the people behind the operations, stating, “Bringing these team members on board is monumental for us. Physical assets alone aren’t enough—we need the people, and we value the people.”Concrete Supply Co. is known for its family-oriented culture and customer-focused approach. The company is committed to ensuring a smooth transition for the new team members with minimal disruption to daily operations. While branded trucks and concrete manufacturing processes may undergo slight changes, customers can expect business as usual—with enhanced capabilities and improved service levels.The successful completion of this acquisition was made possible through the collaborative efforts of Concrete Supply Co.’s executive team, including Chip Wildman, Randy McCurry, and Karina Padilla, as well as key leaders from Argos, notably Melissa Swanson and Ashley Sakwa. Their dedication and teamwork were instrumental in bringing the two organizations together.Concrete Supply Co. remains focused on its mission to deliver high-quality concrete products safely and efficiently. This acquisition marks another milestone in the company’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its market presence and better serve its customers.

