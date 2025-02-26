Ocean Recovery: Proven Success in Eating Disorder Treatment in Southern California

Ocean Recovery Drug Rehab Orange County Ocean Recovery Drug Rehab Orange County Men's Eating Disorder Treatment Ocean Recovery Luxury Drug Rehab Orange County Ocean Recovery Drug Rehab Orange County Men's Addiction Treatment Program Ocean Recovery Drug Rehab Orange County Women's Addiction Treatment Program

For over two decades, Ocean Recovery has provided effective, evidence-based eating disorder treatment for women in Southern California.

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eating disorders are complex mental health conditions that require specialized, compassionate care. For over two decades, Ocean Recovery Orange County Drug & Alcohol Rehab has provided effective, evidence-based eating disorder treatment for women in Southern California. Our dedicated team of clinicians, therapists, and nutritionists has helped countless women rebuild their relationships with food, their bodies, and themselves. Through our integrated approach, we address both the psychological and physiological aspects of eating disorders, ensuring lasting recovery.

Proven Results in Treating Eating Disorders

At Ocean Recovery, we recognize that eating disorders often coexist with substance use disorders, trauma, anxiety, and depression. Our specialized women’s program focuses on addressing these underlying factors while providing structured, individualized care. Our comprehensive treatment approach includes:

Individual and Group Therapy – Tailored therapy sessions to help clients navigate emotional triggers and develop healthier coping mechanisms.

Nutritional Counseling – Guidance from registered dietitians to support balanced eating habits and proper nutrition.

Dual-Diagnosis Treatment – Simultaneously treating eating disorders and substance use disorders for holistic healing.

Trauma-Informed Care – Addressing the deep-seated emotional factors that contribute to disordered eating.

“Our goal is to empower women with the tools and support they need for long-term recovery,” says a representative from Ocean Recovery. “The success of our program is reflected in the lasting change our clients experience, both physically and mentally.”

A Healing Environment for Long-Term Recovery

Set against the serene backdrop of Newport Beach, Ocean Recovery’s facility provides a tranquil and supportive setting for healing. With the ocean just steps away, clients have access to outdoor activities that promote physical wellness and emotional stability.

Our women’s program is intentionally kept small, with only 14 beds, ensuring that each client receives personalized attention. This intimate setting fosters a strong sense of community, allowing women to form meaningful connections that support their recovery journey beyond treatment.

Common Eating Disorders Treated at Ocean Recovery

Our team of experienced professionals specializes in treating a range of eating disorders, including:

Anorexia Nervosa – Characterized by extreme food restriction, an intense fear of weight gain, and body image distortions.

Bulimia Nervosa – A cycle of binge eating followed by compensatory behaviors such as purging or excessive exercise.

Binge Eating Disorder – Recurrent episodes of uncontrollable eating, often accompanied by feelings of guilt and shame.

Through a combination of therapy, education, and nutritional guidance, Ocean Recovery’s program has helped numerous women break free from the cycle of disordered eating and reclaim their lives.

Why Ocean Recovery?

With over 20 years of experience in addiction and eating disorder treatment, Ocean Recovery has established itself as a leader in the field. Our individualized treatment plans, combined with a supportive and serene environment, have led to countless success stories.

If you or a loved one is struggling with an eating disorder, Ocean Recovery is here to help.

Take the First Step Toward Healing

Don’t wait to seek help. Contact Ocean Recovery today at (949) 942-8495 or visit www.oceanrecovery.com to learn more about our proven approach to eating disorder treatment.

About Ocean Recovery

Ocean Recovery Orange County Drug & Alcohol Rehab is a premier addiction and eating disorder treatment center located in Newport Beach, California. Specializing in drug and alcohol rehab, as well as eating disorder treatment, Ocean Recovery provides clients with the tools and support they need to achieve long-term recovery.

