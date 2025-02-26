Newfield Law Group Explains True Value of Long Term Disability Insurance Policies

Newfield Law Group Jason Newfield Esq.

Newfield Law Group clarifies the significant value of long-term disability insurance for dentists, doctors, and other professionals filing claims.

MELVILLE, NY, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nationally recognized long term disability insurance attorney Jason Newfield believes the more claimants know about their policy, the better decisions they will make before filing a claim. Mr. Newfield recently attended a regional dental meeting where he educated many dentists and dental professionals about the value of their policies. Most had no idea the policies were worth millions of dollars, nor did they fully understand how the policies worked if they needed to limit their practices.Most dentists buy long term disability insurance policies when they first start practicing, place the policy in a filing cabinet and forgot about it. When they join the ADA, they may purchase an association practice to protect their income. When their practice is growing, they buy a private or individual policy and hope to never use any of their long term disability insurance policies.This all changes when something happens – an accident, an illness, carpel tunnel or a neck or back condition that stops the dentist from practicing dentistry or forces them to curtail their practice.Most people who own disability insurance policies don’t know what their policy is worth and are unprepared for the insurance company denying their claim.Almost every dentist Mr. Newfield spoke with at the Greater New York Dental Meeting told him they knew they had a policy, maybe a few policies, but didn’t know what the policies were worth, or even who the coverage was with. And they didn’t expect to need them. Given how dentists suffer disability at a higher incidence rate than most professions, it was shocking to learn this level of naïveté.Mr. Newfield has personal experience with disability, with a family member dentist who had to stop practicing because of a disability. She had invested time and money into years of undergraduate and dentistry school training, but after a few years in a successful practice, she experienced a disability and could no longer perform the tasks required to be a full time dentist. Her experience was one of the reasons Mr. Newfield focuses on long term disability insurance matters, and why, for more than twenty years, he has represented many dentists, oral surgeons, periodontists, and others in the dental health community.Dentists, doctors, surgeons, and other high income earners might be less stressed about a reduced practice or stopping practicing altogether if they were confident they’d receive $10,000 to $15,000 monthly from their Long Term Disability policies. Knowing the true value of their long term disability insurance policy would give them great peace of mind in case of illness or injury.“Every time you pay a premium, you’re counting on your long term disability insurance policy, delivering benefits when you need it,” said Mr. Newfield, founder of Newfield Law Group, based in Melville, New York and serving clients nationwide.“A dentist who needs the full use of their hands, wrists, arms, shoulders, and neck in order to perform precise repetitive movements can’t practice safely if they are struggling with an orthopedic injury. They risk more than exacerbating their own well-being – they could be putting their patient at risk and making themselves vulnerable to malpractice litigation.”Mr. Newfield notes that owning Individual (or Private) Disability Insurance and a group policy through an employer for the dentist in a corporate setting, the combination of these policies could be more than enough to maintain their lifestyle in case of a severe illness or injury… but only if the insurance companies approves their claim.Not knowing the potential value of a long term disability insurance policy may be easier than taking the time to find the policy and read it. But the time to do that is actually before needing to file a claim. Knowing what to expect from the policy’s coverage will undoubtedly impact the decision of when to stop practicing or how much to cut back on practicing dentistry. a highly experienced disability insurance lawyer , invites anyone who is struggling with their disability claim to contact his office for a free consultation. He routinely takes the time to speak with individuals from all occupations to help understand what their policy will and will not cover and what they can expect from the disability insurance company. He is honest and compassionate, believing that all people deserve to have the information they need to make an informed decision about what they need to do to protect their claim.About Us: Situated in Melville, New York, Jason Newfield, Esq. is a renowned national disability insurance lawyer, offering robust legal representation across various disability and long-term care issues and situations. His vast experience has led to many successful case resolutions, claim approvals and client satisfaction. Martindale-Hubbellhas rated Mr. Newfield an AVPreeminent 5 out of 5 attorney, its highest possible designation. Super Lawyers has named Mr. Newfield to its select list of New York-metro attorneys for thirteen years and he enjoys a 5 star rating from legal rating service Avvo and a 4.9 rating from Google My Business.

