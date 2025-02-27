Global Micro Mobility Scooters Market: Key Trends, Market Share, Growth Drivers, And Forecast For 2025-2034

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Is The Micro Mobility Scooters Market Projected To Grow In The Next Few Years?

The micro mobility scooters market size has grown exponentially in recent years. It is poised to grow further, from $23.19 billion in 2024 to $28.79 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 24.2%. This growth in the historic period has largely been driven by the rising demand for convenient and economical micro-mobility touring options, the need for viable last-mile connectivity solutions, the growing popularity of electric bikes and scooters, the increase in shared mobility services, and burgeoning urbanization.

What Factors Are Fueling The Micro Mobility Scooters Market Growth?

The micro mobility scooters market size is predicted to witness exponential growth, reaching $69 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 24.4%. This rapid growth during the forecast period is expected to be fuelled by rising greenhouse gas emissions, growing demand for electric skateboards and bikes, increased investments in clean energy, traffic congestion issues, and a growing consumer preference towards sustainable transportation.

Momentum for the micro-mobility scooters market is also being generated by shared mobility services. These are transportation options that allow users to share vehicles such as cars, bikes, or scooters, on a short-term basis. The increase in shared mobility services can be attributed to consumer demand for sustainability, economic factors, urbanization and infrastructure development, regulatory support, and policy initiatives. For instance, in July 2023, according to the European Commission’s data, the 2023 European shared mobility index indicates an 11% overall increase in ridership compared to quarter 1 2022, with dockless bikes experiencing the most growth, with a notable 33% rise in trips over the past year. Therefore, the increase in shared mobility services can greatly contribute to the growth of the micro-mobility market.

Who are the Major Players in the Micro Mobility Scooters Market?

Major companies operating in the micro mobility scooters market include Xiaomi Corporation, Yadea Group, Lyft Inc., Bolt Technology Inc., Voi Technology Inc., Ola Electric Mobility Pvt Ltd., Neutron Holdings Inc., Gogoro Inc., Bird Global Inc., Ather Energy Pvt Ltd., Spin Inc., Dott, Unagi Inc., Segway-Ninebot Inc., Razor USA LLC, Helbiz, Swagtron LLC, E-Twow, TaoTao Inc., Inokim Inc., Mercane Inc., Mini Motor USA Inc.

How Is The Micro Mobility Scooters Market Segmented?

1 By Type: Bicycles; E-Bikes; E-kick Scooters; Other Types

2 By Battery Type: Lithium-ion; Lithium-ion polymer; Lead acid; Other Battery Types

3 By Sharing Type: Docked; Dock-less

4 By Ownership: Business-To-Business; Business-To-Consumer

5 By Application: Private; Commercial

Subsegments:

1 By Bicycles: Conventional Bicycles; Shared Bicycles; Folding Bicycles; Cargo Bicycles; Hybrid Bicycles; Mountain Bicycles; E-Bikes

2 By E-Bikes: Pedal-Assist E-Bikes Pedelecs; Throttle-Controlled E-Bikes; Folding E-Bikes; Cargo E-Bikes; Speed Pedelecs

3 By E-Kick Scooters: Commuter E-Scooters; Heavy-Duty E-Scooters; Folding E-Scooters; Shared E-Scooters; Off-Road E-Scooters

4 By Other Types: Electric Skateboards; Hoverboards; Segways; Unicycles; Electric Tricycles E-Trikes

What Does The Regional Overview For Micro Mobility Scooters Market Look Like?

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the micro mobility scooters market in 2024 and is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the micro mobility scooters market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

