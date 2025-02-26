Maryland Addiction Recovery Center: Leading Dual Diagnosis Treatment for Personality Disorders & Substance Use Disorders
Maryland Addiction Recovery Center emphasizes the need for dual diagnosis treatment for individuals struggling with both personality & substance use disorders.
TOWSON, MD, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maryland Addiction Recovery Center Baltimore, a premier provider of addiction treatment in the Mid-Atlantic region, emphasizes the critical need for comprehensive dual diagnosis treatment for individuals struggling with both personality disorders and substance use disorders. Located in Towson, Maryland, MARC remains at the forefront of integrated care, ensuring that both mental health and substance use challenges are addressed holistically.
Understanding Personality Disorders & Substance Use Disorders
Personality disorders alter the very core of an individual’s identity, often characterized by rigid thought and behavior patterns that conflict with societal norms. These challenges can lead to difficulties in personal relationships, increased isolation, and heightened emotional distress. As a result, many individuals turn to substance use as a coping mechanism, exacerbating their symptoms and increasing their risk of addiction.
Research indicates that between 34% and 73% of individuals seeking addiction treatment also present with a personality disorder. The interaction between these conditions can lead to greater impulsivity, emotional instability, and an increased risk of self-harm or relapse, making comprehensive, specialized treatment essential.
MARC’s Dual Diagnosis Approach: A 360-Degree Holistic Treatment
MARC recognizes that treating personality disorders and substance use disorders simultaneously is crucial for long-term recovery. Its dual diagnosis treatment program is designed to:
Address both mental health and substance use challenges simultaneously
Provide individualized care plans tailored to each patient’s specific needs
Offer therapeutic interventions that focus on emotional regulation, healthy relationships, and coping strategies
Support sustainable recovery through long-term community integration
Comprehensive Services at Maryland Addiction Recovery Center
MARC provides a full continuum of care, including:
Extended Care
Sober Living
Partial Hospitalization (PHP)
Dual-Diagnosis Treatment
Intensive Outpatient Programs (IOP)
Family Education and Engagement Programs
About Maryland Addiction Recovery Center
Founded with the mission to provide personalized and compassionate care, Maryland Addiction Recovery Center is a leader in substance abuse and mental health treatment. With a fully integrated treatment model, MARC supports individuals from detoxification to long-term recovery. Located at 8600 Lasalle Rd #212, Towson, MD, MARC serves Baltimore and the surrounding Maryland communities.
If you or a loved one is struggling with addiction and mental health challenges, contact Maryland Addiction Recovery Center at (866) 929-4318 or email admissions@marylandaddictionrecovery.com.
