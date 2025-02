Public Safety Drones Market Size | Industry Thriving Worldwide at a Significant Growth | Forecast to 2032

The public safety drones market was valued at $1.1 billion in 2022, and is estimated to hit $3.7 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 13.1% from 2023 to 2032.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Public Safety Drones Market by Application (Search & Rescue, Firefighting, Law Enforcement, and Others), Drone Type (Fixed Wing, Multirotor, and Hybrid), and Mode of Operation (Autonomous and Non-autonomous): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023–2032".According to the report, the global public safety drones industry size generated $1.1 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to generate $3.7 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 13.1% from 2023 to 2032.Prime determinants of growthThe growth of the global public safety drones market is driven by factors such as rise in awareness of capabilities and benefits of public safety drones, increase in need for streamlined operations, and government investments in R&D. However, stringent regulatory compliance and certification requirements as well as budgetary constraints hamper the growth of the market. On the contrary, increase in emphasis on sustainability coupled with rise in environmental awareness and technological advancements are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the public safety drones market during the forecast period.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/10505 Impact of Russia-Ukraine War ScenarioOn February 24, 2022, Russia initiated an invasion of Ukraine, marking a significant escalation in the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war. The geopolitical situation is expected to negatively impact the production and availability of drones due to disruptions in the manufacturing and supply chain of drone components. Economic challenges stemming from the conflict could result in financial constraints for public safety agencies.Stricter regulations on drone usage may be imposed in sensitive areas due to increased geopolitical tensions. During geopolitical unrest, the demand for advanced surveillance and security measures rises, which is expected to drive the growth of the market.North America to maintain its dominance by 2032Region-wise, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting more than two-fifths of the public safety drones market revenue, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period, as there is an increase in adoption of drone by law enforcement and other public safety agencies. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 14.6% from 2023 to 2032, owing to rise in the adoption of drones by law enforcement departments in various countries for surveillance, crowd monitoring, and various other public safety reasons. Key Highlights of the Report:The market study on public safety drones includes over 15 countries, conducting a segment analysis for each country in terms of value ($ million) over the projected period of 2022-2032.Integrating high-quality data, professional insights, and critical independent perspectives, the study adopts a research approach aimed at providing a comprehensive and balanced view of global markets. The goal is to assist stakeholders in making well-informed decisions to achieve their ambitious growth objectives.The research involved a thorough review of over 3,700 product literature, annual reports, industry statements, and comparable materials from major industry participants. This extensive review enhances understanding and insight into the market dynamics.Recent Developments in the Public Safety Drone Industry: This extensive review enhances understanding and insight into the market dynamics.Recent Developments in the Public Safety Drone Industry:In September 2023, Skydio introduced its latest enterprise drone, the Skydio X10, designed to serve diverse industries such as defense, energy, public safety, transportation, construction, and communication.In October 2023, Hoverfly Technologies announced a strategic partnership with Serverli, a leading provider of security services, aiming to enhance public safety through the implementation of tethered drone technology.In March 2023, Draganfly, Inc. collaborated with Lufthansa Industry Solutions in a partnership aimed at providing drone solutions to enhance safety and precision in marine search and rescue missions, as well as mapping operations.In November 2023, BRINC DRONES INC, a U.S.-based developer and manufacturer of technology for public safety, secured a contract to deliver its flagship drone model, LEMUR 2, to U.S. public safety agencies. These drones are deployed to de-escalate dangerous situations, aid in search and rescue missions, and enhance first responder safety.In November 2022, Draganfly Inc. received a contract from PromoDrone, a San Diego-based digital display drone company, to provide public safety drone technology for emergency management.In May 2022, Skydio, a U.S. drone manufacturer specializing in autonomous flight, partnered with Axon, a public safety technology company, to empower public safety agencies. This integration enhances situational awareness for public safety applications, contributing to the safety of first responders and community service. The partnership underscores the growing importance of drones as a critical tool in public safety.Leading Market Players: -Skydio, Inc.DJIParrot Drone SASTeledyne Technologies IncorporatedDraganfly, Inc.YuneecAutel RoboticsHoverfly TechnologiesTekeverBRINC DRONES, Inc.

