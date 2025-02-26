The Startup Accelerator That Feels Like Summer Camp—Founders Are Flocking to This New Entrepreneur Retreat

Camp 385 founders let loose at the themed camp "Prom", celebrating their hard work with music, dancing, and unforgettable connections.

A one-of-a-kind startup retreat, Camp 385 blends mentorship, venture-building, and a dynamic founder community—giving first-time founders a place to thrive.

We designed Camp 385 as the ultimate escape-meets-entrepreneurial-lab. Founders need more than just business strategy—they need a support system.” — Alyssa Chassman

NY, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Startup Accelerator That Feels Like Summer Camp—Founders Are Flocking to This New Entrepreneur RetreatIn a world where startup founders are burning out before they even launch, one program is flipping the script. Camp 385 , a first-of-its-kind startup retreat, is bringing together entrepreneurs for a week of venture-building, deep connections, and no-pressure networking.Taking place from September 8–15, 2025, at Camp Echo Lake in Upstate New York, Camp 385 offers founders the rare opportunity to step away from the daily grind and focus on building their ventures in a setting designed for both productivity and relaxation.A Startup Accelerator, But Make It FunUnlike traditional business accelerators with rigid schedules and boardroom meetings, Camp 385 swaps fluorescent lights for open skies. Founders will refine their startups with hands-on mentorship by day and unwind by night—whether it’s a bonfire networking session, a DJ set under the stars, or a themed camp prom. Camp 385 taps into the nostalgia of summer camp—shared bunk beds, lakeside bonding, and no-pressure fun—while helping founders fast-track their startup journey.Startup life can be isolating. According to a Harvard study, over 33% of young adults report feeling lonely “frequently or constantly.” “We designed Camp 385 as the ultimate escape-meets-entrepreneurial-lab,” says Alyssa Chassman, Founder of Wingman Collective. “Founders need more than just business strategy—they need a support system. Here, they’ll find people who not only push them forward but truly get them.”Backed by Proven SuccessWingman knows how to build a movement. Its sister program, Camp 2030, receives over 8,000 applications annually and has launched 76+ startups. Now, Camp 385 is taking it a step further—helping first-time founders go from idea to investor-ready, without the stiff, corporate accelerator environment.About WingmanWingman is reinventing how first-time founders launch businesses, blending venture-building with immersive experiences. Building on the success of Camp 2030, part of its philanthropic arm, UNITE 2030 —which has attracted 8,000+ applicants and launched 76+ startups—Wingman is changing the game for entrepreneurs who crave community, creativity, and momentum.For press inquiries, interviews, or high-resolution images, contact media@wingmancollective.com.

