Clippership finalizes RINA-approved design for 24m zero-emission wind vessel, signs build deal with KM Yachtbuilders

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dykstra Naval Architects leads naval architecture while Glosten provides structural engineering. Autonomy and wind-propulsion systems are designed in-house by Clippership. The vessel will be built by KM Yachtbuilders, classed by RINA and will fly the Maltese flag, with launch slated for late 2026 to serve transatlantic, Caribbean and South American pilot routes.Clippership, a company developing autonomous wind-powered ships, today announced it has completed the design of its first 24-meter class vessel, and executed a construction contract for the first cargo vessel with Dutch shipyard KM Yachtbuilders.The 24-meter class features twin, foldable rigid wings for primary wind propulsion and is designed for open-ocean autonomy. The vessel has a cargo capacity of up to 75 Euro-pallets within its climate-controlled cargo hold. It will be built in accordance with RINA rules and supervised during construction to be classed as “General Cargo Ship – Powered Sailing Ship” with the WAPS (Wind Assisted Propulsion System) additional class notation. It will sail under the Maltese flag and launch is scheduled for late 2026, with commercial operations commencing shortly afterwards on transatlantic, Caribbean, and South American pilot routes.Naval architecture for the new vessel has been carried out by Dykstra Naval Architects, renowned for innovative sailing vessels including the Maltese Falcon, SY Black Pearl, and Sea Eagle. Glosten, the Seattle-headquartered American naval architecture and marine engineering firm has completed the vessel’s structural engineering. Construction will take place at KM Yachtbuilders in the Netherlands, a yard known for rugged, innovative expedition vessels, including Bestevaer, Pelagic and Qilak.Clippership’s autonomy software and rigid-wing design are being developed in-house, providing an integrated solution optimized for safety, efficiency, and reliability on blue-water routes.A Clippership spokesperson said: “Bringing together Dykstra Naval Architect’s expertise in large sailing vessels, Glosten’s engineering capability, and our in-house autonomy and rigid-wing technology gives the 24-meter class a powerful foundation. Partnering with KM Yachtbuilders places our design in the hands of a shipyard known for building safe and innovative aluminum vessels, and RINA’s design approval ensures full alignment with applicable international regulations”.-ENDS-About ClippershipStarted in a Los Angeles garage by brothers Nico and Luca Cymbalist, and Kai Matsuka, Clippership is a maritime robotics company whose mission is to build a new and better way of transporting cargo across oceans and waterways. If successful, we will open new point-to-point trade routes, revitalize small ports, and dramatically reduce the environmental impact of transporting cargo over the ocean. To this end, we design, build, and operate compact, highly automated cargo ships whose primary propulsion is the wind.About Dykstra Naval ArchitectsDykstra Naval Architects brings over 55 years of experience in design, redesign, naval architecture of classic and modern performance yachts and offers preliminary and concept designs for both pleasure and commercially operated yachts. Founded by Gerard Dykstra, now led by Thys Nikkels and Mark Leslie-Miller, the team at Dykstra Naval Architects is comprised of passionate sailors actively sailing and racing their own designs and redesigns.Some examples of Dykstra Naval Architects yachts: Sea Eagle, Athena, Black Pearl, Maltese Falcon, Aquarius, J Class Yachts, Hetairos, Perseverance, Adix, Adela, Stad Amsterdam & many more.About GlostenGlosten is a full-service consulting firm of naval architects and marine, electrical, production, and ocean engineers. Design experience includes research vessels, tugs, barges, passenger and car ferries, and special-purpose platforms. Founded in 1958, the firm is recognized for integrating cutting-edge technologies and advanced analysis with practical, experience-based design.About KM YachtbuildersKM Yachtbuilders specializes in building custom, sustainable aluminum yachts and expedition vessels and is best known for the iconic Bestevaer range. At KM Yachtbuilders, we craft some of the world’s strongest and safest explorer yachts and expedition vessels, built entirely in-house for any ocean, any climate.About RINARINA is a ship Classification Society, founding member of IACS (International Association of Classification Societies) and operates on behalf of 122 Flag Authorities. With 200 offices in 70 countries worldwide, RINA is a member of key international organizations and an important contributor to the development of new legislative standards.Media ContactClippershipnico@clippership.coDykstra Naval Architectsinfo@dykstra-na.nlGlostenmemoon@glosten.comKMYnynke@kmy.nlRINA:victoria.silvestri@rina.org

