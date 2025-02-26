Caladium Caladium Caladium Caladium Caladium

Warm Temperatures Are Key for Best Caladium

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Flowerbulb.eu wants to announce that Caladium are being honored this year. Caladiums are tropical plants with interesting foliage in various colors and patterns. They have a wide range of applications in the garden and are a solution for adding color to shady areas of the garden. The foliage color can last from June to the first frost. New varieties that tolerate more sun have been developed, expanding their value as garden performers.The most important thing to remember when planting Caladiums is to wait for warm temperatures before planting them outdoors. Soil temperatures need to be 65-70 degrees. That is generally three weeks after your last frost date. They are hardy in zones 9-11 and are grown as annuals in cooler climates.Plant in moist, rich, well-drained soil. They may be started indoors 3-4 weeks before planting to get a jump start on the season. Plant six inches apart and three inches deep. They produce a large root ball, and good spacing encourages airflow to help retard mildew. In the landscape, mulch to preserve moisture. In containers, water caladium regularly in the morning or late in the day to eliminate sunburn.There are two types of Caladium: strap-or-lance-leaved types and fancy-leaved varieties. Strap-leaved Caladiums have foliage that tends to be narrower and has ruffled edges. In general, they are shorter and have more sun tolerance. Fancy-leaved Caladiums have large, heart-shaped foliage and are taller.These versatile plants are at home in borders, containers, and window boxes. They are easy to combine with other light shade-loving plants such as coleus, begonias, and impatient. They are moderately deer and rabbit-resistant. All parts of the plant are poisonous if ingested. Keep out of reach of pets and children. Royal Anthos is a Dutch trade organization that represents the trade companies in flower bulbs and nursery stock products worldwide. For more information, visit www.anthos.org Flowerbulb.eu is a promotional agency for the flower bulb sector. Their goal is to educate and inspire new and experienced gardeners. They do not sell flower bulbs; they encourage consumers to visit their local retailer. High-resolution images are available royalty-free when citing FlowerBulbs.com as the source. Visit www.flowerbulb.eu for more information. Garden Media Group ignites buzz for clients, offers innovative public relations campaigns, and secures top media placements and partnerships. The boutique PR and marketing firm is known as the best in the home and garden, horticulture, outdoor living, and lawn and landscape industries. Its annual Garden Trends Report is among the most published trade and consumer news garden studies. Visit www.gardenmediagroup.com for more information.Disclaimer: Funded by the European Union. Views and opinions expressed are however those of the author(s) only and do not necessarily reflect those of the European Union or the European Research Executive Agency (REA). Neither the European Union nor the granting authority can be held responsible for them.

