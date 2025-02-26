Back to the office, but not back to collaboration

Employees need more than presence. They need purposeful tech to connect and engage, according to the Appspace 2025 Workplace Experience Trends & Insights Report

Tampa, FL, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Despite many organizations making efforts to unite teams, a majority of employees point to ongoing gaps in technology and community building — areas that are crucial for a thriving, connected workforce. The newly released Appspace 2025 Workplace Experience Trends & Insights Report uncovers this disconnect between leadership priorities and employee realities, with many employees still not experiencing collaboration and team building — even when they’re in the office.

While return-to-office (RTO) mandates are largely in place, a staggering 66% of employees prefer remote work on most days, with 57% feeling compelled to work in person more than desired. However, it’s not just about flexibility. Nearly half of respondents (45%) report being less productive on in-office days, challenging the assumption that presence alone drives performance.

Regarding the workplace, employees ranked collaboration, communication, and connection between colleagues as the top areas needing improvement, with an overwhelming number of respondents (85%) saying their organization can do more to improve their employee experience.

The report reveals a continuing decline in satisfaction with workplace technology, with only 26% of employees completely satisfied with their company’s tools — down from 29% in last year’s research. Some of these challenges include not everyone in the company using the same tools and technologies that don’t integrate well.

“Leaders care about productivity, as do employees—but productivity isn’t just about being in the office,” says Appspace Chief Experience Officer Holly Grogan. “Team members perform better when they have the right tools to stay informed and connected, no matter where they work. With 45% reporting lower productivity on in-office days, organizations must create compelling workplace experiences that justify the commute and drive the outcomes that matter to leadership.”

The report further reveals that nearly half of all employees (48%) find the transition between remote and in-person work disruptive to their workflow, with 20% responding that office technology falls short of providing access to timely company news and information.

Workplace challenges aren’t one-size-fits-all

Frontline workers are a substantial portion of the workforce. Yet, support for this vital group often lags significantly. Only 30% of respondents believe their organization adequately addresses the needs of frontline workers, emphasizing a key area of opportunity to target strategies to connect and inform frontline teams.





The struggle continues to be real for working parents and caregivers. More than two-thirds (67%) of working parents and caregivers report feeling less effective when they can’t work remotely. An even more significant percentage (86%) believe their organization could do more to improve their overall experience.

The conversation around workplace dynamics often focuses on younger generations, but older workers frequently feel overlooked, according to the research. Employees over 60 feel less empowered in workplace decisions, with less than half (48%) believing they directly impact their work environment, compared to 58% of employees overall.

When looking across geographies, U.S. employees tend to be slightly happier with their workplace environment than their counterparts in the U.K. The findings revealed U.K. employees are more likely to experience reduced face-to-face interaction opportunities. In the U.K., 35% of respondents highlighted this as a top challenge, while only 29% of U.S. employees said the same.

“Leaders have set the workplace strategies to align with their vision, but the ongoing impact depends on listening to employees and adapting to how they stay in the know and collaborate,” Grogan adds. “Organizations that embrace technology designed for seamless communication and engagement—just like the tools employees use in their personal lives—will build stronger, more connected workplaces that drive the productivity and long-term growth everyone wants.”

About the Survey

The independent research report surveyed 2000 employees in the U.S. and U.K. working full-time at organizations with more than 1,000 employees. All respondents worked at organizations offering hybrid and/or fully remote work opportunities.

