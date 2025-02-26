Full House Event by Beyond Insight Beyond Insight Symposium - Speaker's Presentation Beyond Insight Symposium Partners Booth

Beyond Insights Symposium 2025 Empowers Investors to Navigate Trumponomics, Megatrends, and Mindset for Success

Understanding macroeconomics gives you conviction—the confidence to act when everyone else is fearful” — Kathlyn Toh

KUALA LUMPUR, WILAYAH PERSEKUTUAN, MALAYSIA, February 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Beyond Insights Symposium 2025, held at Connexion Conference & Event Centre, Bangsar South, Malaysia, concluded successfully with a packed audience of investors, traders, and industry experts eager to gain foresight into the financial markets.The event delivered a powerful mix of macro analysis, megatrend opportunities, and mindset mastery, equipping attendees with strategies to capitalize on the evolving global landscape.The Symposium featured a prominent lineup of thought leaders, including Dr. Brett Steenbarger, trading psychologist for hedge funds, Kathlyn Toh, Founder of Beyond Insights, Chee Mun Foong, CEO of YTL AI Labs, and Raja Azmi Adam, Director at Google Cloud ASEAN. Focusing on macro market movers, global megatrends, and success psychology, the event provided a roadmap for thriving in 2025 and beyond!1. Macro: Understanding Macro Factors to Spot Money-Making OpportunitiesWith the U.S. election results influencing global markets, speakers emphasized how Trumponomics—a reference to President Donald Trump’s economic policies—could impact trade, interest rates, and stock markets. As a result, attendees learned how to position their portfolios to capitalize on market shifts, especially in sectors affected by policy changes, taxation, and inflationary trends.“Understanding macroeconomics gives you conviction—the confidence to act when everyone else is fearful,” said Kathlyn Toh in her keynote session on Key Global Macro Factors Affecting Financial Markets in 2025.2. Megatrend: A.I Is Here To Stay— Ride The Wave of AI’s Continued RevolutionAI was a major focus of the Symposium, with experts outlining the phases of A.I. adoption and how investors can profit from its continued expansion. Chee Mun highlighted that A.I. is no longer just an emerging trend—it is a transformative force driving business and financial markets moving forward.In addition, attendees gained valuable insights into identifying companies leading the A.I. revolution, investing in A.I.-driven innovations, and understanding how AI integration will redefine industries such as fintech, healthcare, education, and many more.“The hunger for computation is going to last at least the next 5 to 10 years simply because this kind of project doesn’t get planned and executed in a couple of months, this kind of project is being budgeted & planned for years” Chee Mun highlighted the growing demand for Data Centers“Whether you like it or not, it is inevitable that Generative AI is here to stay—you are using it, and you’re using it all the time,” Raja Azmi stresses AI’s permanent role in daily life and businesses.3. Mindset: Success = Talent + Skill + Deliberate PracticeDr. Brett Steenbarger, a leading clinical psychologist and performance coach for hedge funds and investment banks, delivered a powerful message about the psychology of success in trading and investing. He introduced the formula:Success = Talent + Skill + Deliberate PracticeHe stressed that while talent and skill are important, sustained success is only possible through consistent and deliberate effort—a mindset that applies not only to trading but also to business and life.“The successful traders I work with always try to take away some learning from their trades—from their winning trades and their losing trades—so that the losing trades are not a total loss,” said Dr. Steenbarger during his exclusive live Q&A session.An Event Focused On Actionable InsightsThe Beyond Insights Symposium 2025 wasn’t just about theoretical discussions—it focused on transforming insights into actionable strategies. Attendees engaged in interactive sessions, gained expert market analysis, and even participated in a sector voting activity where they predict the top-performing industries for 2025.As the event concluded, Beyond Insights’ Founder, Kathlyn Toh, left participants with a challenge: “Don’t just learn—take action. The market rewards those who are prepared.”Through the Symposium, Beyond Insights reaffirmed its position as a leading investment and trading education provider, dedicated to equipping individuals with the knowledge, strategy, and mindset to thrive in financial markets.Get a copy of the limited-time event recording now and position yourself for success in the year ahead.

