PHILIPPINES, February 26 - Press Release

February 26, 2025 Poe on dog shot with arrow We are enraged by the barbaric act done against the dog named Tiktok from Negros Occidental. Such cruelty to an innocent creature has no place in our civilized society. What will stop the perpetrators from shooting humans next time? We call on the residents in the area to help the local government unit and animal welfare groups in finding the individuals who harmed Tiktok. Those found liable deserve to be punished under the law. The disturbing incident should prompt us to pass the revised Animal Welfare Act that we are pushing to put more teeth in the current law and capacitate the barangay to be more responsive to cases of animal cruelty and neglect. There is still time to pass this when Congress returns to session and we hope our colleagues will not let pass this chance to do a compassionate act.

