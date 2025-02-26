Submit Release
News Search

There were 841 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 304,844 in the last 365 days.

Poe on dog shot with arrow

PHILIPPINES, February 26 - Press Release
February 26, 2025

Poe on dog shot with arrow

We are enraged by the barbaric act done against the dog named Tiktok from Negros Occidental.

Such cruelty to an innocent creature has no place in our civilized society. What will stop the perpetrators from shooting humans next time?

We call on the residents in the area to help the local government unit and animal welfare groups in finding the individuals who harmed Tiktok.

Those found liable deserve to be punished under the law.

The disturbing incident should prompt us to pass the revised Animal Welfare Act that we are pushing to put more teeth in the current law and capacitate the barangay to be more responsive to cases of animal cruelty and neglect.

There is still time to pass this when Congress returns to session and we hope our colleagues will not let pass this chance to do a compassionate act.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Poe on dog shot with arrow

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more