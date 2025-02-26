Survey Reveals Majority of UK Adults Wearing Ill-Fitting Shoes, Raising Foot Health Concerns

Loyal customer of DB Wider Fit Shoes, Ann Wheale from Kent, UK Loyal customer of DB Wider Fit Shoes, Ann Wheale from Kent, UK Loyal customer of DB Wider Fit Shoes, Ann Wheale from Kent, UK

DB Wider Fit Shoes survey reveals why 74% of adults are wearing the wrong shoes—and the hidden impact on their health and wellbeing

NORTHAMPTON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A survey conducted as part of DB Wider Fit Shoes’ Joyful Strides for Wider Feet campaign has uncovered a startling truth: many individuals are unknowingly neglecting their foot health, a habit that could be impacting their overall wellness.

The nationwide survey, which polled 2,000 UK adults, revealed that 74% of people haven’t had their feet measured since childhood, despite knowing that proper footwear is essential for comfort and health. Even more concerning, 65% of people admit to wearing the wrong size shoes, often due to convenience or lack of awareness about their actual size.

Survey Findings: A Wake-Up Call for Foot Health

• 74% of people haven’t had their feet measured since the age of 16

• 17% admit their shoes are too narrow, and 76% understand the serious impact this has on their daily lives

• 96% agree that wearing the right shoe size is essential, yet many don’t take the steps to ensure they have the correct fit

• 70% cite lack of awareness as the main reason for not choosing properly fitting footwear, despite prioritising comfort over fashion

The True Cost of Neglecting Foot Health

Ill-fitting shoes can lead to a range of health issues, from bunions and blisters, corns and callous to chronic back and knee pain. Yet, despite these risks, many people overlook the importance of proper footwear.

Podiatrist and Managing Director of Toetal Footcare Ltd, Joanne Wynne who consulted on the Joyful Strides for Wider Feet campaign, highlights:

“Our feet are the foundation of our bodies. Neglecting them doesn’t just result in localised pain; it can have a ripple effect on posture, mobility, and even mental wellbeing. Preventative care, such as choosing the right footwear, is essential.”

Case Study: Anne Wheale, Kent

Loyal customer of DB Wider Fit Shoes, Ann Wheale, has Peripheral Neuropathy, Rheumatoid Arthritis, and Osteoarthritis. Put those three together, and Ann says it doesn’t do her feet any good.

“Finding the right size was life-changing. I can now walk comfortably, and it’s improved my overall quality of life,” says Anne. "I found out about DB Wider Fit Shoes through my podiatrist. She suggested I try them, I have, and I’m not looking back. They’re great."

Ann’s story highlights the importance of properly fitting footwear for individuals with medical conditions affecting their feet. Finding shoes that accommodate her needs has made a significant difference in her comfort and mobility, reinforcing DB Wider Fit Shoes' commitment to providing solutions for those struggling with foot health challenges.

A Word from DB Wider Fit Shoes

Charles Denton, Managing Director of DB Wider Fit Shoes, emphasises “The data speaks for itself. We know that comfort and function are more important to people than fashion, yet their behaviour doesn’t reflect that. This campaign’s next phase will focus on educating customers, particularly those who have suffered in silence, about the life-changing impact of proper footwear. Even better, you don’t have to compromise—there are stylish shoes available for wider feet that provide comfort without sacrificing style.”

Building Healthy Foot Habits

To address the gap in awareness, the Joyful Strides for Wider Feet campaign is offering actionable tips to help people prioritise foot health:

• Measure Your Feet Regualry: Feet change over time due to weight fluctuation, pregnancy, and aging. Regular measurement every few years ensures the best fit.

• Choose Shoes That Fit Your Lifestyle: Shoes should accommodate daily activities while providing proper support.

• Invest in Quality Footwear: Brands like DB Wider Fit Shoes prioritise both comfort and style, offering a range of options for people with wider feet or specific foot conditions.

Join the Movement

Through the Joyful Strides for Wider Feet campaign, DB Wider Fit Shoes invites everyone to step into wellness by prioritising foot health. With expert resources, real-life testimonials, and a diverse range of supportive footwear options, the brand is making it easier than ever to build healthy habits that last a lifetime.

Visit www.widerfitshoes.co.uk to explore our range, access the online fitting guide, and find the perfect fit for your unique stride.

