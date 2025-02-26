US Gold Card immigration program aimed at replacing the EB5 visa

Gold Card Global Immigration Partners

WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- President Donald Trump has unveiled a new Gold Card immigration program aimed at replacing the EB5 visa, offering a fresh pathway for high-net-worth individuals and skilled professionals seeking U.S. residency.

During a press conference at Trump Tower, theUS president emphasized the need for a streamlined and investor-friendly program that prioritizes economic growth while ensuring national security.

“The Gold Card will be the ultimate opportunity for top global investors and professionals,” Trump stated. “This program will strengthen the U.S. economy, create jobs, and ensure that only the best and brightest are welcomed into our country.”

The EB5 visa program will be replaced by the Gold Card, which aims to attract high-value investors, entrepreneurs, and skilled professionals without the previous system’s complexities.

Trump’s announcement has already drawn attention from business leaders, immigration experts, and international investors eager to learn more about the policy details and implementation timeline.

Next Steps

Further details on eligibility criteria, application procedures, and investment structures will be released in the coming months. Global Immigration Partners, a leading firm in investment immigration, has expressed interest in guiding applicants through this transition.

https://globalimmigration.com/goldcard/

About Global Immigration Partners

Global Immigration Partners specializes in investment-based immigration programs, providing expert guidance to individuals seeking residency and citizenship through economic opportunities.

For media inquiries, please contact: https://globalimmigration.com/

Gold Card US Visa

Legal Disclaimer:

