Burckhardt Compression honored with Hydrogen Technology of the Year Award at Connecting Hydrogen MENA 2025

Connecting Hydrogen MENA 2025 Award - Fabrizio Romagnolo, Pinky Vijay, Andreas Brautsch, Mihnea Marinescu of Burckhardt Compression

Burckhardt Compression has been awarded the prestigious "Hydrogen Technology of the Year" award at the Connecting Hydrogen MENA 2025 conference.

This accolade reflects our unwavering dedication to innovation and excellence in hydrogen compression technology.”
— Andreas Brautsch, President Systems Division of Burckhardt Compression
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Burckhardt Compression, a global leader in reciprocating compressor technology, has been awarded the prestigious "Hydrogen Technology of the Year" award at the Connecting Hydrogen MENA 2025 conference. This recognition underscores the company's commitment to advancing hydrogen technologies and enabling high-pressure storage for transportation.

Connecting Hydrogen MENA 2025, held from February 24 to 26 in Dubai, is the region's largest and most influential hydrogen event, bringing together industry leaders, policymakers, and innovators to accelerate the hydrogen economy.

Burckhardt Compression has been at the forefront of developing cutting-edge hydrogen compression solutions. Their oil-free high-pressure compressor systems are designed to maintain hydrogen purity according to SAE J-2719 standards, ensuring efficient and contamination-free operations for applications such as hydrogen fuel stations, trailer filling, and power-to-gas systems. Burckhardt Compression's solutions are scalable, which supports the growing hydrogen market and helps to reduce cost of energy transport and storage.

In response to receiving the award, Andreas Brautsch, President of Burckhardt Compression's Systems Division, stated: "We are deeply honored to receive the 'Hydrogen Technology of the Year' award at Connecting Hydrogen MENA 2025. This accolade reflects our unwavering dedication to innovation and excellence in hydrogen compression technology. As the world transitions towards sustainable energy solutions, Burckhardt Compression remains committed to providing reliable and efficient systems that support the growth of the hydrogen economy."

Burckhardt Compression creates leading compression solutions for a sustainable energy future and the long-term success of its customers. Together with its brands Burckhardt Compression, PROGNOST, SAMR Métal Rouge and Shenyang Yuanda Compressor, the Group is the only global manufacturer that covers a full range of reciprocating compressor technologies and services. Its customized and modularized compressor systems are used in the Chemical/Petrochemical, Gas Transport & Storage, Hydrogen Mobility & Energy and Industrial Gas sectors as well as for applications in Refinery and Gas Gathering & Processing. Since 1844, its passionate, customer-oriented and solution-driven workforce has set the benchmark in the gas compression industry.

