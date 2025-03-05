qordata Welcomes Michael T. O’Connor as CEO 

Seasoned Compliance & Technology Executive to Lead the Next Phase of Innovation and Growth

PRINCETON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- qordata , a leader in AI-powered compliance solutions for life sciences companies, is excited to announce the appointment of Michael T. O’Connor as its new Chief Executive Officer . With a distinguished career at the intersection of compliance, technology, and strategy, Mike's leadership marks a pivotal step forward in qordata’s mission to transform compliance through advanced analytics and AI-driven insights.Mike brings deep expertise in life sciences compliance and risk management, having held executive leadership roles at organizations such as Boehringer Ingelheim, PwC, Alexion, and RLDatix Life Sciences. His extensive experience includes serving as Senior Vice President, Chief Product Officer, Chief Strategy Officer, and Global Head of Compliance & Ethics Operations, among other strategic roles.Throughout his career, he has been a driving force behind the development of innovative compliance programs, data-driven risk monitoring frameworks, and AI-powered compliance solutions, making him uniquely positioned to steer qordata’s continued growth.“Mike is the ideal leader to take qordata into its next growth stage. His deep industry knowledge, product expertise, and strategic vision will be invaluable as we expand our platform to help life sciences companies manage compliance with greater efficiency and confidence,” said Mohammad Ovais, Founder and Board Member at qordata.Mike expressed his enthusiasm for joining qordata at this transformative moment:“Throughout my career, I’ve worked alongside and competed with qordata, and I’ve always admired its innovative approach to compliance. I’m honored to lead this exceptional team as we continue pushing the boundaries of AI and data analytics to help life sciences companies navigate regulatory complexities and drive smarter compliance decisions.”qordata has built a solid foundation of cutting-edge compliance solutions, including Transparency, Monitoring, and Expense Auditing . Under Mike’s leadership, the company will further accelerate product innovation, expand its market presence, and empower compliance teams with next-generation technology solutions.As qordata enters this exciting new chapter, the company remains committed to delivering unparalleled value to life sciences organizations—helping them enhance transparency, streamline operations, and stay ahead of evolving regulatory requirements.About qordata:Since 2009, qordata Inc. has been serving the life sciences industry with innovative, data-driven compliance solutions. Our purpose is to serve humanity through meaningful technology solutions. Our vision is to empower compliance teams by leveraging cutting-edge technology, particularly AI and data analytics, to enhance the effectiveness and efficiency of their compliance programs.With an industry-leading Net Promoter Score (NPS) of over 70%, we have successfully partnered with a diverse range of life sciences clients. Our team comprises 100+ professionals, working across four time zones.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.