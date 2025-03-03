Codegnan Bangalore Empowering Tech Talent with Industry-Ready Skills

Codegnan Bangalore bridges the skills gap with industry-ready training, preparing learners for success in the IT sector.

BANGALORE, KARNATAKA, INDIA, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Codegnan Bangalore , a leading EdTech brand in India, is redefining tech education with its innovative courses and hands-on training programs. With a strong presence in multiple cities like Hyderabad and Vijawayada, the company is now making a name for itself as a top IT training institute in Bangalore , meeting the growing demand for skilled tech professionals.Uppugundla Sairam is the founder of Codegnan Bangalore. A seasoned tech expert with over a decade of industry experience, he founded the institute to bridge the gap between academic learning and real-world industry demands. "Our goal is to equip students not only with theoretical knowledge but with practical, problem-solving skills that make them truly job-ready", says Sairam.According to Consainsights' IT Services Market Research Report , the market is expected to grow to $2.60 trillion by 2033, with a 7.8% CAGR. This rapid growth highlights the need for well-trained tech talent, and Codegnan Bangalore aims to bridge the skills gap by offering industry-aligned training, empowering learners to succeed in this fast-growing sector.Track Record of Codegnan Bangalore’s SuccessCodegnan’s impact is evident through its track record of success, with over 1,250 companies hiring Codegnan-trained learners. Alumni have secured positions at top tech firms, including Amazon, HCL, and Truminds. The institute’s commitment to excellence is reflected in the career trajectories of its students, many of whom have transitioned from beginners to industry-ready professionals in a matter of months.Training Programs Dedicated to Industry NeedsCodegnan offers a wide range of in-demand courses designed to equip learners with the latest tech skills:-Full Stack Development (Python, Java, etc.)-Data Science & Machine Learning-Software Testing & QA-React JS & Frontend Development-Data Structures & C ProgrammingEach program is crafted to balance foundational concepts with hands-on practice, ensuring that students graduate with job-ready portfolios. Codegnan’s curriculum evolves alongside industry trends, integrating the latest technologies and best practices to keep learners ahead of the curve.Job Accelerator Program (JAP) by Codegnan BangaloreCodegnan’s 100 Days Job Accelerator Program (JAP) is a flagship initiative designed to fast-track students' careers from beginner to industry-ready professional. Through this program, students are trained with a blend of theory and hands-on projects in Full Stack Development, Backend, Frontend, Database, and Server, ensuring a comprehensive learning experience.The program also offers 4-month internship letters and lifetime access to course materials. Codegnan’s Job Accelerator Program has earned significant recognition, with alumni securing highly paid positions and roles at renowned companies in the tech industry.Bangalore’s Ed-Tech EcosystemAs Bangalore continues to solidify its status as the Silicon Valley of India, the demand for skilled IT professionals is higher than ever. Codegnan’s expansion in the city is a strategic move to support this growing ecosystem, supplying companies with a steady pipeline of qualified, adaptable, and innovative talent. The institute actively collaborates with industry partners to design training modules that reflect real-world challenges. By fostering relationships with local tech firms and participating in community-driven events, Codegnan remains deeply connected to Bangalore’s vibrant tech scene.Codegnan’s journey is proof of the power of quality education and community impact. As the brand continues to grow, it remains focused on improving a culture of innovation and equipping learners with the skills needed to excel in a fast-growing tech industry.With an ambitious vision and a relentless dedication to student success, Codegnan is set to shape the future of tech education in Bangalore and beyond.

