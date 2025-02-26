Automotive Lighting Market to Hit $58.59 Billion by 2030, Driven by Innovation & Sustainability at 6.3% CAGR | AMR

Automotive Lighting Industry Growth

Rise in implementation of government rule and regulations, increase in manufacturing of automobiles, and improved importance of road safety.

OREGON, DE, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Automotive Lighting Market by Light Type (Halogen, Xenon/HID, and LED), Vehicle Type (Passenger ICE Vehicle, Commercial ICE Vehicle, and Electric Vehicle), Position (Front Lighting, Rear Lighting, Side Lighting, and Interior Lighting), and Sales Channel (Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), and Aftermarket): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030." As per the report, the global automotive lighting industry size was accounted for $32.31 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $58.59 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2021 to 2030.🔰 𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/646 Lighting, being a vital component in automotive vehicles, plays a crucial role in automotive safety. Automotive vehicles consist of various lights, which increase visibility in darkness and bad weather conditions. In addition, the lights can increase the conspicuity of vehicles. The lighting system comprises lighting and signaling devices. The lighting equipment is placed at different vehicle locations, including front, rear, top, and interiors. Lighting provides illumination for drivers, helping other vehicle drivers and pedestrians on the road to detect other vehicles’ positions, the direction of movement, and size. Further, it also adds an aesthetic look to the vehicle's interior and exterior parts.Automotive lightings are used to provide a better view while driving and increase safety and security. It includes halogens, xenon/Hid, and LEDs, among which halogens have a more comprehensive application due to their lower cost and easy availability. With increase in production and sales of automobiles across the globe, the demand for adaptive lighting systems increases, leading the players operating in the region to develop new technologies to be applied in automobiles. Meanwhile, in India, the boost in the production of clean energy vehicles, enhancement of incentives for two-wheelers, and launch of production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for the auto industry foster the growth of automobile production. During the forecast period, LED lighting technology is expected to witness the highest growth in the market. This growth is expected to be fueled by low power consumption, longer life, and compact LED lights. The decrease in cost of LED lights is expected to further fuel the market growth during the forecast period. However, halogen lighting technology is anticipated to maintain its leading position due to its low-cost advantages and widespread adoption.Front lighting application finds the most extensive application in automotive, followed by rear lighting. Government regulations and increase in demand related to efficient front lighting in vehicles drive the growth of the automotive lighting market . The interior lighting segment is also expected to witness growth due to increase in trend of installing LED lights inside the vehicle to enhance the looks. With their dominant market share in the total vehicle segment, passenger vehicles are to be the most prominent vehicle type segment for automotive lighting. The rise in demand for aesthetic lighting features is expected to support the demand for lights in private and commercial cars.🔰 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/646 Many leading automotive lighting manufacturers are introducing a new range of systems with innovations and advancements. For instance, matrix LED, OLED, and laser lighting are some of the latest and advanced lighting technologies for automotive lighting manufacturers, extended to make lightings more worth-added, secure, and satisfying to clients. Furthermore, several automakers collaborated with tech companies such as Google Inc. to integrate more digital technologies and advanced lighting systems into their vehicles, thereby providing better illumination.In 2019, Hyundai Mobis showcased its latest communication lighting concept that used LEDs, digital boards, headlamp projection, and sound to communicate with nearby pedestrians and vehicles to reduce the number of accidents. In addition, in July 2019, ZKW Group launched its project “Dragonfly” to develop sensor technology headlights for automated driving vehicles, which offers a 360° view of the vehicle with multispectral cameras in headlights to control distance and speed as well as to generate a command for vehicles. Also, HELLA KGAA HUECK & CO. has made several agreements and collaborations to develop and enhance advanced lighting systems in automobiles.Factors such as growing emphasis towards road safety, government regulations, and growing automobile production foster the growth of automotive lighting market . However, high cost of LEDs hinders the growth of market. Furthermore, the rise in demand for automotive in developing nations is the factor that is anticipated to provide a remarkable growth opportunity for the players operating in the automotive lighting market.🔰 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/automotive-lighting-market/purchase-options Key players in the industry-Hyundai MobisKoninklijke Philips N.V.ROBERT BOSCH GmbHValeoZKWHella KGaA Hueck & Co.DENSO CorporationOsram Licht AGKoito Manufacturing Co. Ltd.Stanley Electric Co. Ltd.Key Findings Of StudyOn the basis of vehicle type, the electric vehicle segment is expected to register a suitable growth rate during the forecast period.On the basis of position, the side lighting segment is expected to register a suitable growth rate during the forecast period.On the basis of sales channel, aftermarket is expected to register a suitable growth rate during the forecast period.On the basis of region, LAMEA is expected to register a suitable growth rate during the forecast period.𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐮𝐬 :Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.