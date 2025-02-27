Primary Driver In The Neonatal Phototherapy Market 2025: Impact Of Rising Birth Rates On The Growth Of Market

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Neonatal Phototherapy Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Updated 2025 Market Reports Released: Trends, Forecasts to 2034 – Early Purchase Your Competitive Edge Today!” — The Business research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Updated 2025 Market Reports Released: Trends, Forecasts to 2034 – Early Purchase Your Competitive Edge Today!

Is The Neonatal Phototherapy Market Set To Witness Substantial Growth?

The neonatal phototherapy market has witnessed robust growth in recent years, and it is only the beginning. According to data, the market size will be on an upward trend, growing from $1.06 billion in 2024 to $1.13 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.4%. Various factors can be attributed to this growth, such as improved healthcare infrastructure, government health initiatives, training and education programs, support from non-profit organizations, and clinical research and studies.

The growth is not projected to slow down any time soon. In fact, the neonatal phototherapy market size is set for accelerated growth in the next decade. It is forecast to further escalate and reach $1.43 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.2%. Prominent factors propelling this growth include the broadening of healthcare access, government health policies, economic growth in emerging economies, strengthening of training programs, and the implementation of public health initiatives in numerous countries.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=20898&type=smp

What Is Driving This Unprecedented Growth For Neonatal Phototherapy?

Surging birth rates are one significant factor propelling its expansion. Rising birth rates typically result from improved healthcare, higher fertility rates, cultural preferences for larger families, and increased immigration in certain regions. As a testament to this trend, in January 2023, the United States witnessed a 1% increase in registered births, totaling 3,664,292, compared to the previous year, as reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a US-based national public health organization.

Neonatal phototherapy is critical for managing jaundice in premature infants by using light to break down excess bilirubin in their blood. This process helps mitigate the risk of severe complications like brain damage which are more prevalent in preterm babies due to their underdeveloped liver function and the likelihood of them developing jaundice. Understandably, rising birth rates are a primary driver for neonatal phototherapy market growth.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/neonatal-phototherapy-global-market-report

Who Are The Major Players Operating In The Neonatal Phototherapy Market?

Cutting-edge companies like Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Koninklijke Philips N.V., GE HealthCare Technologies Inc., Drägerwerk Aktiengesellschaft & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien, and Medela AG, among others, are at the forefront of the neonatal phototherapy market.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Neonatal Phototherapy Market?

In keeping up with emerging trends, these frontline companies are focusing on developing innovative solutions, such as advanced open warmers, to enhance postnatal care for newborns. Advanced open warmers are medical devices used in neonatal care to maintain a stable body temperature in newborns and infants. Take, for example, Draeger India Pvt. Ltd, an India-based medical and safety technology company, who in October 2024, launched the BabyRoo TN300. This state-of-the-art device is designed to deliver optimal care for newborns, especially those needing intensive care after birth.

How Is The Neonatal Phototherapy Market Segmented?

1 By Type: Convectional Phototherapy Equipment, LED Phototherapy Equipment, Fiber Optic Phototherapy Equipment

2 By Product Type: Traditional Phototherapy Lamps, Phototherapy Beds, Flexible Phototherapy Lamps

3 By Application: Skin Diseases Treatment, Neonatal Jaundice Management

What Is The Regional Analysis Of Neonatal Phototherapy Market?

Interestingly, in 2024, North America was the largest region in the neonatal phototherapy market. However, the regions covered in the neonatal phototherapy market report show increased activity across Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Browse For More Similar Reports-

Fetal And Neonatal Monitoring Devices Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/fetal-and-neonatal-monitoring-devices-global-market-report

Neonatal Infant Care Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/neonatal-infant-care-global-market-report

Pediatric And Neonatal Testing Kit Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pediatric-and-neonatal-testing-kit-global-market-report

The Business Research Company, with over 15000+ reports from 27 industries that span across 60+ geographies, provides comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Our in-depth analysis, backed by over 1,500,000 datasets and industry leader insights, offers you the competitive edge you need to stay ahead in your industry.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us: info@tbrc.info

Stay connected:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.