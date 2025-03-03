Author and The Educator’s Coach Denise McCormick Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

CORALVILLE, IA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Denise McCormick is a multi-dimensional achiever. She has accomplished much as an educator, initially with young children and later as a college professor. She is a best-selling author of books in the adult self-development category and several for children, one that speaks to her central idea of mindset. Denise was honored as a top industry professional in 2024 and at the tender age of 70 will be appearing in Vogue. She also achieved recognition in the farming sector, for stewarding their Heritage and Century family farm business through the turbulent farm crises of the 1980’s. And she has become an in-demand speaker for her strengths as a storyteller and motivational powerhouse.

Empowerment is a theme in all that Denise does, whether it was finding her own sense of power while triumphing over a job-related medical issue, or when learning to recoup after the premature death of a teenage friend. Perhaps best known as The Educator’s Coach, she steers The Success Mindset Mentorship program in a way that can help anyone, in any field or circumstance, to face their fears and uncertainties and move to a place of strength, power, and authentic presence.

“I always say there are two ways to look at the acronym FEAR. One is negative, Forget Everything and Run. The other is Face Everything and Rise. I’ve chose to rise time and again.”

Without going into detail, one circumstance Denise faced and arose over was a dust mites allergy problem and lack of adequate air circulation in the classroom, which had given her crippling headaches and sinus issues for years. Denise faced the District and won (although she had to leave that particular teaching location.) Facing the bully is another mind-over -matter issue she strongly believes in, and it is part of the newest coaching certification she is pursuing: Slay-master High Conflict Negotiation Coaching. Denise says that what you say to your mind, your mind then then says to you. It all starts with your words, which you have the power to choose. This concept was at the heart of one of her successful children’s books, Never Mind the Monkey Mind.

Denise first discovered the power of coaching when she stopped working full time and went on a 10-year journey of self-care and exploration. She joined some women’s networking groups, attended a Jack Canfield event, and read his book Breakthrough to Success. Denise went for further training in Scottsdale where she met a publisher who planted a seed. Afterwards, Denise authored (solo and as a contributor) six books with themes like Never Mind the Monkey Mind, Polly the Talking Collie: I Am Taking 100% Responsibility, Ordinary Miracles, Women Who Impact, Leading with Legacy and Women Who Shine. This relationship brought out the leader that had always been inside Denise and helped her to express her thoughts on our mindset and overcoming adversity.

That all evolved and today Denise runs a coaching practice called Success Mindset Mentorship that offers weekly and monthly coaching session packages. She inspires and supports educators and helps them realize what they can or can’t control in the classroom, and the industry at large. She helps them understand concepts like control, manipulation and narcissism and keep their heads straight. She also validates their work, and the impact teachers have on emerging minds and personalities. Mentoring others was always part of her career and educational life. In fact, she participates in a global educational program that brings books and learning tools to remote parts of Ghana West Africa through Links Across Borders. Travelling this way taught her there is more commonality than difference amongst global peoples and there is no place for bigotry or ignorance.

Denise has a lot to say about this and will also discuss her upcoming book. She will explain her keen sense of faith and all that God has meant in her life and how that was an impetus in her own growth.

“It all started with a dream to be the change I longed to see in education. And it just kept unfolding.”

Close Up Radio recently featured Coach Denise McCormick in an interview with Jim Masters on Tuesday, February 25th at 1pm EST

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/close-up-radio-spotlights-author-and-the-educators/id1785721253?i=1000696077658

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/close-up-radio-spotlights-author-and-269000303/

https://open.spotify.com/episode/1oZTovvswdRlEwle1FLMaV

For more information about Denise and her coaching visit www.denisemccormick.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.