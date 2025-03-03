Japanese Mobile Fintech Leader Digital Wallet Group and Payment Source Partner to Enhance Financial Inclusion in Canada

Digital Wallet Group and Payment Source Partner to improve remittance experience and financial inclusion

TOKYO, JAPAN, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Digital Wallet Group (DWG) , an international IT and fintech company and operator of subsidiary Digital Wallet Corporation’s (DWC) Smiles Mobile Remittance (Smiles), Japan's most popular mobile money transfer service, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Payment Source , an award-winning Canadian payment gateway provider with more than 20 years of experience, to enhance the loading experience for Smiles Canada users. This collaboration will not only provide a more seamless way for customers to load their Smiles accounts, but it will also significantly improve the financial infrastructure of remittances and help strengthen financial inclusion in Canada.Payment Source works with large organizations such as PayPal, VISA, American Express and the Canadian government, providing advanced and secure payment-related technology. Their integration of PaySimply and e-Transfer payment services with DWG’s expertise in real-time remittances and offering high exchange rates and low fees will streamline the loading process, making it more efficient and user-friendly to send money overseas from Canada with Smiles.“Payment Source has a strong reputation and trust by providing national financial infrastructure, including public utility payments and tax-related services,” said Eiji Miyakawa, founder and Chief Executive Officer of DWG. “We're very happy to partner with them to offer the best financial services to our Smiles customers in Canada, allowing them to send money to their loved ones overseas seamlessly.”DWG’s Smiles Mobile Remittance has earned its reputation within the Filipino community in Japan as the number one mobile remittance service by providing high-tech services to enable fast, affordable and reliable international money transfers. Designed with migrants in mind, Smiles makes it easier for those with loved ones or investments back home to maintain relationships and manage payments seamlessly through an easy-to-use app.With the added security and convenience of Payment Source users can send money with confidence, knowing their transactions are protected.“Payment Source builds innovative solutions that empower people to pay with their own money in simple and secure ways. Embedding the ability to load funds to Smiles wallets via Interac e-Transfer is another example of this,” said Rob Hyde, Chief Executive Officer of Payment Source.Since launching Smiles Canada in 2022 and building strong relationships with Filipino and Vietnamese customers, as well as the Philippine Embassy, Smiles is now ready to take a major step forward with this strong alliance.This partnership addresses the critical issue of financial inclusion, ensuring that more individuals, including underserved migrant communities, have access to essential financial services. According to a 2021 report from the Financial Consumer Agency of Canada (FCAC), immigrants still lacked access to financial services and even experienced a risk of discrimination.“This collaboration with Payment Source is a significant step forward in improving financial inclusion for migrant workers in Canada. By combining our strengths, we are empowering individuals to connect with their families back home and participate more fully in the global economy,” added Mr Miyakawa. “We're proud to play a part in building a more inclusive financial future.”###About Digital Wallet Group & Digital Wallet CorporationDigital Wallet Group (DWG) is the holding entity of Japan-based fintech company Digital Wallet Corporation (DWC), the developer of digital remittance platform Smiles Mobile Remittance (Smiles). Digital Wallet was established in 2014 by former Sony designers and engineers as well as employees who developed global cloud services. The company had visions to excel in and provide B2B application and remittance services. In 2017, Digital Wallet combined the powers of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Financial Technology (fintech) and used their expertise to carefully craft and develop a service that helps overseas workers send money to their loved ones by offering them the “Everyday Great Rate,” transparent and fair fees, native multilingual customer service and real-time speed through Smiles Mobile Remittance. Smiles has made great achievements such as becoming Japan's number one global money transfer service and Japan’s largest ATM network after acquiring Seven-Eleven Group’s remittance service. Smiles also received the prestigious 2021 Good Design Award for its excellence in design and functionality. Digital Wallet has expanded its business to 8 countries, including the Philippines, Vietnam, the United States, Canada and Singapore. The company hopes to unite international communities all over the globe with its services. For more information, please visit https://digitalwallet.co.jp/ About Smiles Mobile RemittanceSmiles Mobile Remittance (Smiles) was launched by Digital Wallet Corporation (DWC) in 2017 and is Japan’s first and most popular mobile overseas money transfer service with over 1 million mobile application downloads. Secured by advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence and facial recognition, users can enjoy greater convenience, better value and efficient services. Smiles is the only financial platform offering mobile remittances with an integrated loyalty and referral program in Japan. Visit us at www.smileswallet.com App name: Smiles Mobile RemittanceAvailable Device/OS: Android/iOSDownload on Google Play and iTunes App Store

