Integrative Health Coach Lenore Shepard of Coaching With Lenore Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

NORTHAMPTON, MA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lenore Shepard is a woman who has been many things in life, and they all share one underlying mission: empowering and helping people to live better, stronger, and more vibrant lives. Lenore began her professional life as a clinical social worker and was first exposed to professional coaching in 2005. Today she is a Board Certified Health and Wellness Coach and specializes in nutrition and dietary health, GI and digestive health, building stress resilience, as well as the intimate connection between digestive and mental health. This unique background, along with a trauma informed style, distinguishes Lenore’s practice, and her ability to connect with a culturally diverse population as well as different age groups.

Lenore has been on our radio program before and is appearing as part of the Empowering Women series. She feels her purpose has always been enmeshed with female empowerment—from supporting domestic violence survivors and nurturing their continued healing and sense of agency, to advising women on how to foster deeper self-compassion and prioritizing their self-care and wellness. She says a lot of folks with a history of trauma, women in particular, are more likely to carry stress in their stomach and abdominal area which can at times manifest in digestive distress; Therefore, focusing on healing the gut microbiome in order to extend longevity is a focal point in her wellness work.

Lenore has returned to discuss her emphasis on Lifestyle Medicine and will clue listeners in on what that means, and how it is an emerging focus in medicine. Doctors are recognizing that our daily choices, behaviors, stress chemistry among other things have a profound impact on our health and lifespan. Thus, health coaches are well poised to partners with people to help initiate change in behavior and lifestyle habits in order to improve their lifespan. Lenore emphasizes and is deeply passionate about the mind- body-spirit connection that is essential to good health and a harmonious and balanced life. That is particularly true when it comes to the digestive system and how we can sometimes use food as a response to life’s stressors. The gut, she says, is like a second brain and listening to and trusting our intuition can help us deepen our connection with our body and our instincts.

Lenore works with women who want to improve their health and wellbeing and make self-care a priority; Through her compassionate, holistic, and trauma-informed background, she coaches, supports, educates and counsels them on their road to health. She can be contacted via her website: Coaching with Lenore.

Lenore also specializes in working with empaths, who in its broadest sense are people who are highly attuned to the emotions of others and at times take on those emotions as their own. “We feel different. We sense things and pick up on energies which can be bewildering and at times overwhelming. We need alone time for refueling and refilling our cup.” Growing up, Lenore was always labeled as being overly sensitive to touch, emotions, sounds and other things. “When I learned about what it means to be an empath and how we show up in the world, it was like coming home; I finally understood why I felt like an outsider so much of my life.”

Lenore has helpful tips and ideas to share that can enlighten and empower other women, families, and listeners in general. Finding your true voice, your deep-rooted soul purpose can be ever evolving.

Lenore will also talk about her new YouTube channel she co- launched called 2 Coaches, 1 Life: Igniting confidence, health and joy to make the most of this life. She and her co-host (Judy Fine), a vocal, performance and confidence coach, discuss topics including holistic health, fostering deeper self-confidence and self-compassion, as well as strategies for getting the most joy out of our lives. Lenore is also a Reiki practitioner and believes all forms of energy healing are a boon and wonderful accompaniment to whole health healing.

“Everyone wants to live better and extend our health span. Preventive health measures and shifting our perspective and behaviors are the path to achieving that goal. We know that up to about 80% of autoimmune diseases have a common denominator which is stress. We have the power to shift that dynamic and reshape our approach to treating disease and healing ourselves.”

Hear more such pearls of wisdom in Lenore’s podcasts--with Close Up host Jim, and also with her new coaching partner.

For more information about Lenore Shepard and her work, please visit www.coachingwithlenore.com or https://2coaches1life.com

