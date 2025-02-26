Charta Health Raises $8.1M to Automate Chart Review with AI

Charta Health Delivers Fully Autonomous Chart Review to Improve Patient Care and Avoid 70% of Claim Denials

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Charta Health, provider of an AI-powered platform that optimizes medical billing and coding workflows, raised $8.1 million in seed funding led by Bain Capital Ventures, with participation from SV Angel, South Park Commons, SpringRock Ventures, Refract Ventures and strategic angel investors. With these funds, Charta will expand R&D, grow the team and further enhance its AI-driven platform.

The current pre-bill chart review process is slow, manual, and inefficient, requiring specialists to comb through thousands of records—resulting in less than 1% of charts actually being reviewed. This leads to missed revenue, unnecessary denials and compliance risks—a problem ripe for AI-driven automation.

“Healthcare’s reimbursement process relies on manual labor, making it less than optimal. AI, especially in chart reviews, offers a significant opportunity to capture lost revenue and reduce administrative burden,” said Justin Liu, Co-Founder and CEO of Charta Health. “AI ensures accurate reimbursements and frees up healthcare professionals to focus on direct patient care, thereby improving overall patient outcomes.”

By leveraging advanced AI algorithms, Charta Health automates the traditionally manual process of chart review, improving accuracy, reducing administrative burden, and optimizing financial performance. The platform’s core features include:

- Automated Pre-Bill Review – AI-driven analysis scans every chart before submission, identifying missed coding opportunities that increase RVUs per patient by up to 15.2%. This ensures providers only pay for approved findings, delivering an 11% revenue boost with guaranteed ROI.

- AI-Powered Denial Prevention – Real-time claim validation detects coding errors and flags potential denials before submission, reducing revenue loss by up to 70%. The system ensures all claims align with payer requirements, streamlining reimbursement.

- Customizable Compliance Audits – The platform automatically reviews 100% of pre-bill charts against custom billing and clinical guidelines at just 1% of the traditional audit cost. This eliminates compliance risks and prevents costly clawbacks.

"Integrating Charta Health was an easy solution," said Dr. Will Sampson, Co-Founder & Chief Learning Officer, Eventus WholeHealth. "Their platform seamlessly consolidates diverse clinical and billing data into one intuitive interface that accurately pinpoints missed coding opportunities—boosting provider value and reducing coding errors that could lead to claim denials. Encounter documentation is the backbone of healthcare data, and I’m excited to see a shift that reduces manual effort and lets healthcare professionals focus on what truly matters - care for patients.”

Charta Health was founded by Justin Liu and Scott Morris, former engineers at Rockset (acquired by OpenAI). Through their experience developing AI infrastructure at Rockset, Liu and Morris recognized that healthcare was one of the industries most primed for AI adoption. They spent a year earning Certified Professional Coder (CPC) certifications, immersing themselves in medical coding while conducting more than 100 interviews with healthcare leaders to pinpoint the sector’s most pressing challenges.

“Justin and Scott combine deep, technical expertise and first-principles thinking to solve the critical issue of manual chart review,” said Aaref Hilaly, partner at Bain Capital Ventures. “They didn’t just assume AI was the answer—they first immersed themselves in the industry to fully understand the complexities of billing and auditing. This hands-on approach has earned the trust of discerning healthcare professionals, making the Charta team well-suited to meaningfully shape how healthcare organizations save time and improve patient care, while capturing revenue.”

For more information, visit www.chartahealth.com.

###

About Charta Health

Charta Health is an AI-powered platform that optimizes medical billing and coding workflows. By performing pre-bill reviews on every chart, Charta Health identifies missed coding opportunities, prevents claim denials, and ensures compliance with billing standards. Healthcare providers use the solution to maximize revenue, reduce manual effort, and achieve 100% revenue integrity.

To learn more about Charta Health, visit www.chartahealth.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.