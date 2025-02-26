Upspire Labs: Six Months Into Its Rebrand, The Strategic Creative Agency Gains Momentum

Six months after its rebrand, Upspire Labs accelerates growth with award-winning design, AI-driven branding, and innovative digital solutions.

Rebranding to Upspire Labs wasn’t just a name change—it strengthened our ability to serve partners, enhance creativity, and deepen alignment with the brands we support, driving greater engagement.” — Rocky Tilney, Founder & Creative Director

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Six months after rebranding from Studio 22 Design to Upspire Labs, the agency is already making waves in the branding, design, and digital innovation space. The transformation reflects Upspire Labs’ expanded focus on high-impact creative solutions that help businesses scale with purpose.With its new identity, Upspire Labs has deepened its expertise in brand strategy digital design , and marketing innovation, working with a growing roster of clients who seek strategic, design-forward solutions.Recent Achievements & InnovationsQuokka Rebrand & Vega Award-Winning Design – Upspire Labs led the rebranding of Quokka, a leader in mobile app security solutions, refining its brand identity and digital presence. This work was recently recognized with a Vega Award for outstanding design, reinforcing the agency’s commitment to cutting-edge creative solutions.Generative AI in Brand Work – Upspire Labs is pioneering a novel approach to leveraging generative AI in branding , using AI-driven insights to enhance design strategy and storytelling, enabling businesses to craft more dynamic and scalable brand identities.What’s Next for Upspire Labs?Expanding Digital Solutions – With an emphasis on user experience, Upspire Labs continues to innovate in digital design and branding.Growing Client Partnerships – The agency continues to build meaningful collaborations, delivering impactful creative solutions across industries.Future-Focused Growth – The rebrand sets the stage for strategic expansion, new service offerings, and the introduction of premium content solutions in 2025, providing clients with even more innovative tools to elevate their brands.The new website, upspirelabs.com, showcases the agency’s evolved approach, portfolio, and insights.About Upspire LabsUpspire Labs is a creative strategy and digital branding agency specializing in brand identity, website design, and marketing innovation. Based in Northern California, Upspire Labs partners with businesses looking to elevate their digital presence and storytelling.

