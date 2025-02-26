Air Force Reserve Command’s Analysis of the Year Awards
Congratulations to the following winners of the 2024 Air Force Reserve Command’s Analysis of the Year Awards:
a) Non-Commissioned Officer Analyst of the Year
Winner: Technical Sergeant Terry J. Frank (434 MXG/MXO, Grissom ARB, Indiana)
b) Senior Non-commissioned Officer Analyst of the Year
Winner: Master Sergeant Badin J. Phromsiri (352 RCS, NAS JRB Fort Worth, Texas)
c) Field Grade Officer Analyst of the Year
Winner: Major Meghan L. Doyle (AFRC/A9 (TIO), Robins AFB, Georgia)
d) Senior Civilian Analyst of the Year
Winner: Ms. Jane W. Stoner (AFRC/A9 (TIO), Robins AFB, Georgia)
e) Journeyman Civilian Analyst of the Year
Winner: Dr. Nimisha Vyas (AFRC/A9 (TIO), Robins AFB, Georgia)
f) Outstanding Junior Officer Analyst Award
Winner: Captain Richard L. Callis (/AFRC/A9 (TIO), Pentagon, Washington DC.)
g) Analytic Team of the Year
Winner: 301 MXG/MXO Maintenance Management Team (NAS JRB Fort Worth, Texas)
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.