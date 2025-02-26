Submit Release
Air Force Reserve Command’s Analysis of the Year Awards

ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. --  

Congratulations to the following winners of the 2024 Air Force Reserve Command’s Analysis of the Year Awards:

a) Non-Commissioned Officer Analyst of the Year
Winner: Technical Sergeant Terry J. Frank (434 MXG/MXO, Grissom ARB, Indiana)

b) Senior Non-commissioned Officer Analyst of the Year
Winner: Master Sergeant Badin J. Phromsiri (352 RCS, NAS JRB Fort Worth, Texas)

c) Field Grade Officer Analyst of the Year
Winner: Major Meghan L. Doyle (AFRC/A9 (TIO), Robins AFB, Georgia)

d) Senior Civilian Analyst of the Year
Winner: Ms. Jane W. Stoner (AFRC/A9 (TIO), Robins AFB, Georgia)

e) Journeyman Civilian Analyst of the Year
Winner: Dr. Nimisha Vyas (AFRC/A9 (TIO), Robins AFB, Georgia)

f) Outstanding Junior Officer Analyst Award
Winner: Captain Richard L. Callis (/AFRC/A9 (TIO), Pentagon, Washington DC.)

g) Analytic Team of the Year
Winner: 301 MXG/MXO Maintenance Management Team (NAS JRB Fort Worth, Texas)

