Congratulations to the following winners of the 2024 Air Force Reserve Command’s Analysis of the Year Awards:

a) Non-Commissioned Officer Analyst of the Year

Winner: Technical Sergeant Terry J. Frank (434 MXG/MXO, Grissom ARB, Indiana)

b) Senior Non-commissioned Officer Analyst of the Year

Winner: Master Sergeant Badin J. Phromsiri (352 RCS, NAS JRB Fort Worth, Texas)

c) Field Grade Officer Analyst of the Year

Winner: Major Meghan L. Doyle (AFRC/A9 (TIO), Robins AFB, Georgia)

d) Senior Civilian Analyst of the Year

Winner: Ms. Jane W. Stoner (AFRC/A9 (TIO), Robins AFB, Georgia)

e) Journeyman Civilian Analyst of the Year

Winner: Dr. Nimisha Vyas (AFRC/A9 (TIO), Robins AFB, Georgia)

f) Outstanding Junior Officer Analyst Award

Winner: Captain Richard L. Callis (/AFRC/A9 (TIO), Pentagon, Washington DC.)

g) Analytic Team of the Year

Winner: 301 MXG/MXO Maintenance Management Team (NAS JRB Fort Worth, Texas)