Creative Diagnostics Introduces Advanced Gene Copy Number Assay Kits for Biological Applications

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creative Diagnostics, a global provider of reagents and analytical services, has released its innovative Gene Copy Number Assay Kits designed to accurately quantify the number of specific genes present in biological samples. These kits utilize quantitative PCR (qPCR) technology to provide precise and sensitive measurements of gene copy numbers, helping to accelerate research in genetics, molecular biology, and diagnostics.

These assays support a wide range of applications, by detecting and quantifying gene copies with high specificity. These applications include gene expression studies, disease research, and genetic testing. Thus, this provides a powerful contribution to the development of these studies.

By providing a way to directly measure gene copy numbers, these kits can help researchers analyze genetic variations in a more efficient way and better understand gene function. These advantages are due to the rapid turnaround time and reliable results of these Gene Copy Number Assay Kits.

For example, the ResDetFast™ Plasmid DNA (Kanamycin Resistance Gene) Residual Assay Kit (Cat. No. DDNAF-014) is designed for quantitative detection of plasmid DNA residues containing kanamycin resistance genes in biological product samples, such as lentiviruses, and adenoviruses. This highly sensitive and precise kit uses the PCR-fluorescence probe method to design the kanamycin resistance gene primer probe, facilitating the quality control of biological products. This is undoubtedly an important progress for the quantitative detection of plasmid DNA residues containing kanamycin resistance genes.

"Our RCR Copy Number Assay Kit has an important effect on cell therapy products and gene therapy products produced by retroviral vectors," said a senior scientist at Creative Diagnostics. "Based on fluorescent quantitative PCR method, this kit is designed for GALV gene primer probe and combined with ready-to-use quantitative reference for quantitative detection of replicable retrovirus RCR."

Moreover, these kits are user-friendly and easy to operate for both novice and experienced users. As pre-optimized reagents, the Gene Copy Number Assay Kits can help improve the quality of results and simplify workflows, which greatly increases the accuracy of research results and reduces unnecessary research time.

Both academic research and clinical laboratories demand accurate and efficient genetic analysis. They can contribute to scientific understanding and improve diagnostic capabilities. Therefore, the Gene Copy Number Assay Kits (qPCR) play an indispensable role in scientific development and research.

With the launch of the Gene Copy Number Assay Kits, Creative Diagnostics continues to deliver cutting-edge tools to the global genetics, molecular biology and diagnostics research communities. These kits enable scientists to easily explore the complexities of measurements of gene copy numbers, driving advances in genetic research and applications.

For more information about the Gene Copy Number Assay Kits and other qPCR products, please visit https://qbd.creative-diagnostics.com/products/gene-copy-number-assay-kits-qpcr-3299.html.

About Creative Diagnostics

Creative Diagnostics is a leading provider of standardized testing kits and customized technical services for biopharmaceutical and biotech companies, CRO/CDMO, research institutions, and 3rd party testing institutions. The company helps biopharmaceutical companies to develop therapeutic proteins, vaccines, antibodies, plasma derivatives and gene therapies to ensure the safety of biotherapeutics prior to human trials, regulatory approval and commercial release.

Legal Disclaimer:

