RailAware Rat Pack Launches Railroad Emergency Awareness Campaign Following Recent Train Incidents

RENO, NV, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In response to recent train-related incidents, including the collision between a Brightline train and a fire truck in Delray Beach, Florida, which resulted in 15 hospitalizations, PEOPLE.COM, the RailAware Rat Pack Volunteer Group is initiating a public awareness campaign to educate communities on proper railroad emergency notification procedures.

"Our thoughts are with those affected by the recent incident in Florida," said Richard Gent, coordinator for RailAware Rat Pack. "It's crucial for the public to understand that in railroad emergencies, contacting the railroad directly using the blue Emergency Notification System (ENS) signs at crossings can expedite response times more effectively than calling 911."

The organization emphasizes the following safety measures:

⚫Locate the blue ENS signs at railroad crossings.

⚫Use the provided contact number to reach the railroad directly in case of an emergency.

⚫Report any suspicious activity or safety concerns immediately.

⚫Adhere to the safety motto: "See Track, Think Train."

RailAware Rat Pack volunteers are available to conduct community presentations on railroad safety awareness and proper emergency reporting procedures.

