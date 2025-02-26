Royal 4 Systems, a leading global provider of seed-to-sale cannabis software solutions, today announced its participation in the New England Cannabis Convention (NECANN) 2025, taking place March 21-22 at the Hynes Convention Center in Boston, MA.

Royal 4 Systems to Showcase Seed-to-Sale Cannabis Software at NECANN 2025

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Royal 4 Systems , a leading global provider of seed-to-sale cannabis software solutions , today announced its participation in the New England Cannabis Convention (NECANN) 2025 , taking place March 21-22 at the Hynes Convention Center in Boston, MA. Attendees are invited to visit the Royal 4 Systems booth #731 to learn how WISECannabis can streamline operations, improve efficiency, and ensure compliance for cannabis cultivators, processors, retailers, and distributors.NECANN 2025, recognized as the "annual meeting of the northeast cannabis industry" and one of the largest B2B cannabis conventions in the US, provides a platform for industry professionals to connect, learn, and discover the latest technologies and trends. With over 300 exhibitors and 9,000+ attendees, NECANN is a must-attend event for anyone involved in the East Coast cannabis market.Royal 4 Systems will be showcasing its comprehensive WISECannabis software suite, designed to manage the entire inventory process from seed to sale. WISECannabis offers a complete solution, integrating ERP and WMS functionalities to help businesses eliminate spreadsheets, reduce labor costs, increase productivity, and maintain METRC compliance.Key benefits of WISECannabis:• Seed-to-Sale Tracking: Manage the entire cannabis lifecycle from cultivation to retail.• METRC Compliance: Ensure adherence to regulatory requirements.• Inventory Management: Real-time tracking and control of inventory levels.• Manufacturing Resource Planning (MRP): Streamline production processes.• Point of Sale (POS) & CRM: Integrate sales and customer relationship management.• Analytics & Reporting: Gain valuable insights into business performance.“We are excited to showcase WISECannabis at NECANN 2025 and demonstrate how our software can help cannabis businesses thrive in a competitive market,” said Gus Mavritsakis, Supply Chain Software Manager. “With over 40 years of experience in developing logistics software, we understand the unique challenges faced by the cannabis industry and have tailored our solutions to meet those needs.”Attendees are encouraged to visit the Royal 4 Systems booth #731 at NECANN 2025 to:• See live demonstrations of WISECannabis.• Learn how Royal 4 Systems can help optimize cannabis operations.• Discuss their specific software needs with Royal 4 Systems experts.About Royal 4 Systems:Royal 4 Systems has been developing and implementing logistics software solutions for over 40 years. With a strong background in the food and beverage industries, Royal 4 Systems has leveraged its expertise to create WISECannabis, a comprehensive software solution specifically designed for the cannabis industry. WISECannabis helps businesses streamline operations, improve efficiency, and ensure compliance from seed to sale.

