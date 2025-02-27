Catherine Scott joins Modere as Chief Revenue Officer.

Modere Appoints Catherine Scott as Chief Revenue Officer to Drive Global Growth and Innovation

As Modere continues to expand its reach and accelerate growth, we are thrilled to welcome Catherine to our leadership team.” — Nate Frazier, Modere President and Chairman of the Board

SPRINGVILLE, UT, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Modere, a leader in clean-label health and wellness products, is excited to announce the appointment of Catherine Scott as Chief Revenue Officer. With nearly two decades of experience in direct selling, omnichannel strategies, and global sales leadership, Catherine brings a proven track record of driving revenue growth, fostering consultant engagement, and expanding brands into new markets.

Prior to joining Modere, Catherine held executive leadership roles at Innovative Cosmetics Concepts/Color Street and MONAT Global, where she spearheaded international sales initiatives, built high-impact training programs, and led successful field engagement strategies. Her expertise in change management and revenue optimization has consistently delivered outstanding business results.

A dynamic and visionary leader, Catherine has also successfully launched her own clean beauty brand, securing placement in renowned retailers like Nordstrom, Anthropologie, and goop. Her entrepreneurial mindset, coupled with deep experience in brand strategy, field development, and leadership training, makes her an invaluable addition to the Modere executive team.

“As Modere continues to expand its reach and accelerate growth, we are thrilled to welcome Catherine to our leadership team,” said Nate Frazier, Modere President and Chairman of the Board. “Her extensive background in driving revenue through innovative sales strategies and consultant engagement will be instrumental in shaping our future success.”

In her role as Chief Revenue Officer, Catherine will focus on driving Social Marketer engagement, implementing innovative growth strategies, and expanding Modere’s presence in global markets, all while furthering the company’s mission of providing clean, science-driven solutions that empower people to live healthier lives.

“I’m incredibly excited to join Modere at such a pivotal time,” said Catherine Scott. “Modere’s commitment to clean, bioefficient, and powerfully productive products aligns perfectly with my passion for innovation and impactful leadership. I look forward to working with the team to unlock new opportunities for growth and success.”

Catherine holds a Bachelor of Science in Marketing from Arizona State University, as well as certifications from Stanford University’s Innovation and Entrepreneurship Program and Parsons School of Design. She has been widely recognized for her ability to transform business models and elevate consultant-driven brands.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.