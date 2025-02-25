Scalise: Budget Resolution Must Pass to Avoid Tax Hike on Americans

Today, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) appeared on Fox News’ The Faulkner Focus to discuss how the House budget resolution lays the groundwork to enact President Trump’s agenda to secure the border, prevent tax hikes, increase American energy production, grow the economy, and cut government waste. Leader Scalise pointed out how by voting against the budget resolution, Democrats are voting to raise taxes on families, workers, and small businesses.

“Well, good morning, Harris. It's sad that the Democrat Party is once again resorting just to lying. We saw this during the campaign. They used this same rhetoric. It's all about the rich, tax cuts for the rich, all that. None of it was true then, none of it's true now. Look at the bill. What the Democrats are going to be voting against, and make no mistake, every Democrat will vote no tonight on this bill. The Democrats voting no, if this bill were not to pass, would impose a tax increase, Harris, on over 130 million Americans who make less than a million dollars, far less than a million dollars. It's the middle class and lower-middle-income people that would get kicked in the gut if we don't renew the tax cuts from 2017. Democrat Party doesn't care about those people. They want them to get a tax hike. The rich, the millionaires and billionaires, look, Trump talked about the whole campaign, no tax on tips. Remember that? That was a promise he made everywhere. We're delivering on that.

“Last time I checked, Harris, Elon Musk does not work for tips. Billionaires don't work for tips. You know who does? Millions of Americans work for tips, and the average pay of those millions of Americans that will benefit from our bill, $32,000 a year is the average pay. You know what Democrats are saying to those people? They want to stick 87,000 more IRS agents on those people making $32,000 a year on average, those millions of families who are working hard. So let's be clear about who benefits from this bill, but most importantly, who gets hurt if this does not pass. If this doesn't pass, the middle class of America will get a massive tax increase. Every small business owner in America, you got a mom-and-pop shop on Main Street with 10 employees, they will jump up to a 43% tax rate when the big multinational corporation, the billionaires, pay a 21% tax rate. That's current law. So 21% versus 43% for your small businesses, that will crush small businesses in America. That's what Democrats want. And they're going to hold a rally for that? That's why they lost the election, and they still don't get it. President Trump's fighting for working families. The House Bill delivers on the mandate we got, and the Democrats are still using the same tired, false rhetoric, and the American people aren't buying it anymore.

“Millions of people, by the way, and their average pay is $32,000. [Democrats] hide behind the millionaires and billionaires to try to soak the middle class with higher taxes. That's what Democrats want. They've always done it. We want to keep those rates lower on those hard-working families. That's what our bill delivers.”

On DOGE rooting out waste and fraud created by the Biden-Harris administration:

“Chairman [Jodey] Arrington is spot on, and he's been beating this drum for a long time, talking about reversing the curse. The curse being the massive debt that's thrown upon our country that's driving high inflation, high interest rates, the things the American people want us to reverse. The Democrats did it with all of their massive spending. When President Biden and Kamala Harris did the trillion dollar spending bills over and over again, everybody in America knows that's what created all the massive inflation we are trying to reverse now.

“How do you do it? Look, Elon Musk has been uncovering so much fraud. Two billion dollars he just uncovered going to Stacey Abrams Group, a pure political payoff. Her organization had literally taken in just $100 the year before, and then they win a $2 billion contract from the federal government. By the way, that wasn't a competitively bid contract. It was a payoff to their friends that Biden just handed over for no reason. They're not going to deliver any results for American people. It's a payoff to their friends. People are disgusted by that form of cronyism in Washington. Elon's exposing it. So, yeah, they're furious. Democrats are furious that we're exposing their waste, and we're going to keep exposing the waste, Harris, and give that money back to the people in the form of lower inflation, lower taxes, and lower interest rates, where they can actually control their own destiny and restore the American dream in this country that's been under attack.”

On a united House Republican conference:

“Like I said, every Democrat will vote no, and it's sad because they're all voting against middle-class, hardworking families. We're united. We're still working until the last minute to get the votes, but we have to get this done. Failure is not an option, Harris.”

