Avoid 3 Online Advertising Errors That Waste Budget, Warns Industry Leader

Digital marketing consultant Peter Brown is calling attention to today’s most common and costly errors companies make in their online advertising efforts—missteps that can sabotage even the most promising campaigns.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Digital marketing consultant Peter Brown is calling attention to today’s most common and costly errors companies make in their online advertising efforts—missteps that can sabotage even the most promising campaigns.With years of experience leading successful digital marketing strategies, Brown emphasizes that one of the biggest mistakes companies make is failing to allocate sufficient budget to their online efforts.“If you’re not spending a certain amount, you’re actually wasting every dollar,” Brown said. “Many businesses hesitate to invest adequately in their campaigns, but without the right budget levels, they won’t achieve the reach, engagement or conversions to see real results.”His advice underscores the need for businesses to strategically invest adequate resources to thrive in the competitive digital marketplace.But budgeting isn’t the only common pitfall. Brown also points to two other widespread errors plaguing campaigns today:1. Targeting Audiences Too Broadly. "Casting the net too wide is as good as casting it nowhere," Brown said. “I've seen campaigns aimed at random prospects who were nowhere near the intended target audience. It was a waste of dollars. Many companies mistake broad targeting for inclusivity, but this often results in a wasted spend and low engagement. Precision is key when it comes to identifying ideal customer profiles.”2. Mishandling Retargeting Campaigns. Retargeting, when done right, can be a game-changer. However, Brown notes that many companies misfire by launching irrelevant or redundant ads between two active campaigns, inadvertently driving potential customers away instead of drawing them in.These insights reinforce the importance of a structured, expert-led approach to digital marketing—an approach that campaigns, under Brown's leadership, have achieved, with a recent Chicago company increasing its targeted digital marketing spend by over 233 percent.“When companies enlarge their budgets to that degree, it means our strategies are working, and they want to drive more success,” he said. “It’s a natural move, but, again, to stay competitive and excel, each dollar has to be strategically targeted across the right platforms at the right levels with the right messages.”As digital marketing advances, Brown stresses that companies must take a more strategic and well-funded approach to stay competitive.For businesses looking to optimize their digital marketing strategies and maximize ROI, he invites professionals to connect with him on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/in/peterwbrown/ With a proven track record, Brown and team remain committed to empowering businesses with the knowledge and tools needed to succeed in today’s digital space.PHOTO: Peter Brown, Digital Marketing, https://spaces.hightail.com/receive/szPGrIzFQU

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.