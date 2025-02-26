SEA ROCKET WATER ADVENTURES IS EXCITED TO ANNOUNCE THE EXPANSION OF ITS FORT LAUDERDALE FLEET WITH ITS NEW SPEED BOAT

Sea Rocket Water Adventures' new high-speed boat in Fort Lauderdale skimming across the waves, delivering an exhilarating ride for adventure seekers.

SEA ROCKET WATER ADVENTURES IS EXCITED TO ANNOUNCE THE EXPANSION OF ITS FORT LAUDERDALE FLEET WITH THE OPENING OF ITS NEW 130 PASSENGER SPEED BOAT

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leading water experience operator Sea Rocket Water Adventures announced the completion of their latest build, a 130-passenger vessel built by Sentinel Boat Company in Wetumpka, Alabama. This new speed boat will be the latest addition to the company’s Fort Lauderdale fleet, with a slated opening date at the end of February. Discussing the addition to Sea Rocket’s portfolio, Chief Executive Officer Will Wangel said “We are incredibly excited for the addition of our new speed boat in Fort Lauderdale. We have a very similar tour boat operating in Ocean City, Maryland, that was the first of its kind built back in 1986. This vessel is built out of the same mold nearly 40 years later. The original Sea Rocket speed boat has been an icon in Ocean City for decades, and we look forward to bringing this unique experience to South Florida.”Since 2020, Sea Rocket has undergone a rapid expansion from a small two-boat operation in Ocean City, to five locations spanning four states. The company recently launched a franchising platform, aiming to fuel expansion to markets nationwide. Discussing franchising, Mr. Wangel laid out his vision. “Franchising will allow us to grow our turnkey, seamless solution for watersports providers across the country at a much faster pace. We have a proven platform that we are ready to scale quickly nationwide.”Sea Rocket still plans to continue growing its in-house fleet at existing locations, as well as select coastal markets in the future.For more information about Sea Rocket Water Adventures, visit www.searocket.com or on social media @searocketexperience. Media inquiries can be sent toinfo@searocket.com. Franchising inquiries can be sent to franchising@searocket.com.

