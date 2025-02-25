Los Angeles wildfire hazardous debris cleanup reaches substantial completion in record time

LOS ANGELES – In less than 30 days, federal and state crews have substantially completed wildfire hazardous debris cleanup for the Eaton and Palisades fires, as part of broader efforts to help Los Angeles firestorm survivors recover and rebuild at a record pace.

U.S. EPA crews, working alongside state Department of Toxic Substances Control (DTSC) personnel and the U.S. Department of Defense, have reached 99% completion, with around 100 harder-to-access properties remaining. Crews have assessed and cleaned up thousands of residential parcels – clearing more than 9,000 properties of hazardous materials.

Phase 1 prioritizes the removal of household hazardous waste, which was necessary to begin Phase 2 clearing of structural debris. Governor Gavin Newsom joined federal, state and local leaders to launch that important second phase of work and mark the swift progress of cleanup efforts.