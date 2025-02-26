Author Debra Gomes Korbel Transports Readers Back in Time with Her New Historical Novel

iokhioh

A Captivating Journey of Family, Heritage, and Hope

SANTA CLARA VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In her compelling debut novel, Into the Moonbroch : From the Azores to the Santa Clara Valley, Debra Gomes Korbel invites readers on a heartfelt journey through history, resilience, and cultural heritage. Set in 1878, this beautifully written story recounts the struggles and dreams of Miguel Mirante, a Portuguese farmer from São Miguel island in the Azores, who embarks on a life-altering voyage to provide a better future for his family.Amid failing crops and an uncertain future, Miguel takes a leap of faith, driven by a vision and the faint promise of opportunity. His journey around Cape Horn to the distant Santa Clara Valley symbolizes the universal search for hope and prosperity. Through vivid storytelling, Korbel brings to life the rich Portuguese culture and the indomitable spirit of those who dared to seek a brighter tomorrow.Debra Gomes Korbel grew up in the Santa Clara Valley, where the roots of her Portuguese heritage run deep. A graduate of a Southern California college, Korbel witnessed the transformation of her childhood home into the bustling Silicon Valley. With a career spanning high tech—including roles as a technical writer, instructional designer, and program manager—she later became an educator, traveling the world and teaching across diverse cultures. The stories of her ancestors and her lifelong connection to the Valley inspired her to pen Into the Moonbroch as a tribute to the past and a celebration of perseverance.Central to the novel is the Portuguese concept of saudade, a deep emotional state that blends nostalgia and longing for something lost yet cherished. Korbel’s writing captures this sentiment, intertwining it with themes of education, cultural identity, and the strength found in life’s journeys. “Each person’s journey is like no other,” says Korbel. “Those who thrive persevere and continually move forward.”Readers of Into the Moonbroch will be inspired by Miguel’s determination and the enduring message that education and resilience are vital to overcoming life’s challenges. The book also paints a vivid portrait of a bygone era, evoking a sense of saudade for a simpler time and place.What Inspired the BookKorbel’s desire to commemorate her Portuguese ancestors and the rich cultural history of the Santa Clara Valley were key motivators in writing Into the Moonbroch. She sought to capture the Valley’s transformation from its pastoral past to its modern identity, sharing the remarkable stories of her family and their journey through time.AvailabilityInto the Moonbroch: From the Azores to the Santa Clara Valley is now available for purchase. For more information, review copies, or interview requests, please contact Debra Gomes Korbel directly.

