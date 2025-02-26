Global Inventory Robots Market Forecast 2025-2034: Analyzing Growth Drivers, Market Share, Segments, And Emerging Trends

Inventory Robots Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Looking For Upcoming Market Trends In The Global Inventory Robots Sector?

The inventory robots market has grown rapidly in recent years and is poised to expand from $119.34 billion in 2024 to $133.84 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 12.1%. Various factors such as the rise of e-commerce demanding faster order fulfillment, advancements in robotics technology reducing automation costs, and labor shortages prompting investment in automated solutions have fueled this growth.

A Significantly Growing Market Backed By Technological Advancements And E-Commerce Growth?

The inventory robots market is expected to see considerable growth in the near future, expanding to $209.53 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 11.9%. This growth can be attributed to significant advancements in AI and machine learning, the emergence of smart warehouses with IoT integration, rising consumer expectations for speedier deliveries, and increasing investment in automation from various industries. Also, need for enhanced supply chain resilience, the push for cost reduction and operational efficiency, and the drive towards sustainability and eco-friendly technologies echo these trends.

Who Dominates The Inventory Robots Market Landscape?

Key industry players include Jabil Inc., Kion Group AG, Zebra Technologies Corporation, Daifuku Co. Ltd., KUKA AG, Ocado Group plc, Amazon Robotics LLC, Knapp AG, Bastian Solutions LLC, 6 River Systems Inc., Grenzebach Maschinenbau GmbH, Geek+ Technology Co. Ltd., Locus Robotics Inc., Bossa Nova Robotics Inc., Brain Corp., Fetch Robotics Inc., Clearpath Robotics Inc., GreyOrange Pte. Ltd., RightHand Robotics Inc., Simbe Robotics Inc., IAM Robotics Inc., MetraLabs GmbH, PAL Robotics S.L., and Keonn Technologies S.L.

Companies are focusing on innovative advances in the industry. One such advancement includes autonomous aisle-scanning robots which allow for remote monitoring of store shelves, thereby improving retail efficiency. Innovations like this exhibit the growing demand for data analysis in effective store management.

How Is The Inventory Robots Market Segmented?

1 By Product: Mobile Robotics; Fixed Robotics

2 By Component: Hardware; Software; Services

3 By End-User: Automotive; Metal And Machinery; Retail And E-Commerce; Food And Beverages; Pharmaceuticals; Other End Users

Further granularities take the form of:

1 By Mobile Robotics: Automated Guided Vehicles AGVs; Autonomous Mobile Robots AMRs; Robotic Cart Systems; Drones For Inventory Management; Robotic Tuggers And Transporters

2 By Fixed Robotics: Conveyor Belt Robots; Robotic Arms For Inventory Handling; Fixed-Position Sorting Robots; Robotic Shelving and Retrieval Systems; Pick-and-Place Robots

Where's The Most Significant Regional Activity In The Inventory Robots Market?

Market activity is pronounced in North America, which was the largest region in the inventory robots market in 2024. However, Asia-Pacific is set to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. Other regions covered in the report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

