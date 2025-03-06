Adroit DI Welcomes Steve Herbert as Advisor & Board Member

Steve Herbert, Advisor and Board Member Adroit DI

Adroit DI adds Steve Herbert as an Advisor & Board Member. His tech/commercial expertise will drive data management innovation.

Easy Chemistry & Biology data management for all scientists – academia, biotech, and pharma. Data room, collaboration, and seamless data delivery” — Richard Lingard

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Adroit DI, a leading life sciences data management company , is pleased to announce the addition of Steve Herbert to its team as an Advisor & Board Member.With over 30 years of experience in the life sciences industry, Steve Herbert brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to Adroit DI. His strong background in technology and commercialization makes him an ideal advisor for the company as it continues to expand its reach and impact in the field."We are thrilled to have Steve join our team as an Advisor and Board Member," said Richard Lingard, CEO of Adroit DI. His extensive experience and deep understanding of the life sciences industry will be invaluable as we work towards our mission of revolutionizing data management in this field."Adroit DI is known for its innovative approach to democratising data management, simplifying cutting-edge technology and advanced analytics to help life sciences companies collaborate and progress discoveries. With Steve Herbert on board, the company is poised to continue its growth and make an even greater impact."I am excited to join Adroit DI as an Advisor & Board Member," said Steve Herbert. "I have been impressed by the company's commitment to innovation and their impact on the life sciences industry. I look forward to working with the team to drive even more success in the future."As Adroit DI welcomes Steve Herbert to its team, the company is poised for continued growth and success in the life sciences industry. With his expertise and guidance, Adroit DI is well-positioned to revolutionise data management and make a lasting impact in the field.

