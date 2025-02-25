Stark Hill provides care to Veterans in person and online

Motivated and dedicated are the two words that best describe Stark Hill, a licensed practical nurse, telehealth clinical technician and preceptor. She tackles all those jobs and more to support Veterans at the Chattanooga VA Clinic in person and online through VA’s telehealth services.

Hill’s journey did not start in the halls of Chattanooga, nor Tennessee. In 2007, she was hired as a nursing assistant at Tuscaloosa VA in Alabama. She worked in the geriatrics and extended care section. It was her first experience working with Veterans, which changed her perception of what she wanted to do with her life.

“Once I got in there, I realized I enjoyed what I did because I really enjoy taking care of people. The more I did it, the more I enjoyed it.”

Working in hospice was another chance for her to grow

Hill’s thirst for knowledge and adaptability have always driven her. She eagerly joined to receive training in hospice and palliative care at a conference in Atlanta. This experience led to her involvement in creating the first hospice unit at her medical center, a significant achievement for her and her co-workers.

Working in hospice was another chance for her to grow, as there were some challenges.

There were occasions a Veteran’s family began to argue in the Veteran’s room and Hill would have to intervene because their argument would upset the Veteran. But the hardest situation was when a Veteran did not have any family. In those cases, she would sit with the Veteran and become their family as they transitioned.

“Hospice is not for everybody, just like geriatrics is not for everybody. It really has to be a calling, like mental health. I love those things and I had those two things together—mental health and hospice—wrapped together.”

“I started a mission to serve and I wanted to finish that mission.”

While working at VA, Hill earned her nursing license. In 2011 she left VA to work in mental health care in the private sector. For nine years, she gained invaluable experience as a nurse. Each patient interaction broadened her understanding of different medical needs and deepened her compassion for others. She may have physically left VA, but her commitment to supporting Veterans stayed with her.

“I just wanted to get back and finish my career in VA. I started a mission to serve and I wanted to finish that mission,” she shared. “I go out there and I call their name, and the first thing they’re going to see is a smile. I tell them that I know traffic was bad. It’s OK that you are late. You made it and that’s all that matters.”

Hill has worked as a nursing assistant and nurse with hundreds of Veterans and patients. Time has not changed the smile and optimism she inspires in her co-workers and students.

“This is the only place I know I can come to work and make a difference,” she added.

More than 146,000 Veterans receive world-class health care within Tennessee Valley VA. These Veterans come from all walks of life in middle Tennessee, southern Kentucky and northern Georgia. A team of over 5,000 doctors, nurses, administrative staff, engineers and more are challenged every day with providing health care for thousands of Veterans.