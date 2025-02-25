Stronger consumer protections coming for people in B.C.

CANADA, February 25 - Proposed amendments to consumer protection laws in B.C. will crack down on predatory sales practices and ensure people are better protected when making new purchases.

“For too long, people in B.C. have faced unfair contract terms and predatory sales practices on everyday items,” said Niki Sharma, Attorney General. “These new amendments will better protect people from unfair business practices in an increasingly complex marketplace.”

The proposed legislative changes modernize the Business Practices and Consumer Protection Act (BPCPA) to reflect contemporary business practices. The amendments are designed to promote contract fairness and transparency and to strengthen consumer rights.

Key proposed changes in the legislation will:

require businesses to provide important contract terms up front, including improved remedies for consumers related to renewal, cancellation, return and refund policies, particularly for online orders, bringing more transparency to pre-purchase contracts;

introduce notification requirements for automatic subscription renewals and restrict significant contract changes without the customer's consent;

prohibit contract terms that restrict participation in class-action lawsuits, restrict consumer reviews or require private arbitration for disputes;

ban direct sales of high-cost household products, such as air conditioners and furnaces, and prohibit offering credit as part of a direct sale, reducing the risk of predatory sales tactics;

provide clearer pathways for consumers to cancel contracts under specified conditions; and

give consumers the ability to use the Civil Resolution Tribunal to adjudicate disputes under the BPCPA.

“Our office hears from seniors who have fallen victim to scams and purchased an item or service they didn't need due to high-pressure sales tactics,” said Dan Levitt, B.C. seniors advocate. “Many older British Columbians live on fixed incomes and take great care with their finances. Therefore, giving seniors and others space to review contracts in advance and prohibiting home sales will reduce the opportunities for older people to buy products and services they don't need and can't afford.”

The amendments were developed based on public and stakeholder engagement to ensure that B.C.'s most vulnerable consumers, including seniors, newcomers and people with lower incomes or disabilities, are aware of their rights and are protected.

The Province will continue to work with Consumer Protection BC and stakeholders to support a smooth transition to the changes and provide businesses with reasonable time to adjust their practices to meet the new requirements.

Learn More:

For more information about consumer protections for people in British Columbia, visit: https://www.consumerprotectionbc.ca/

To read the Business Practices and Consumer Protection Act, visit: https://www.bclaws.gov.bc.ca/civix/document/id/complete/statreg/04002_00