Linqia Launches Collegiate Offering in Partnership with REACH and Home From College

A first-of-its-kind solution for brands to reach the coveted college market

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- College-aged audiences wield significant purchasing power, prompting brands to focus more on connecting with students who are spending increasing amounts of time on social media and engaging with influencers. Now, brands have a powerful solution to collaborate with the influential voices that resonate most with these highly sought-after consumers.As of today, Linqia , the premier influencer marketing agency for the world's leading brands, announced the launch of “Linqia Campus,” a new way to harness the power of influential Gen Z voices at college campuses around the country.It’s not a coincidence that the launch coincides with the college basketball tournament season. This cultural moment is one of the most sought after by brands, as they look to partner with the best college athletes and swarm college campuses with experiences to engage with fans.Linqia’s launch is a nod to the importance of sports within the college market, but the opportunity to connect with college-aged audiences extends far beyond athletics.“Most people immediately think of athletes when they hear about college creators," said Nader Alizadeh, CEO at Linqia. “But there are thousands of influential students across the country who are just as influential on their campuses, and we wanted to create a platform where brands can access these individuals, in addition to athletes, to access the college market.”As part of the Linqia Campus offering, Linqia partnered with two companies deeply rooted in the college market, REACH and Home From College With a network of over 5,000+ students at more than 75 universities across the country who have built highly engaged social media communities, REACH labels themselves as an organization that empowers aspiring content creators and digital media professionals in their pursuit of career success.“This partnership is a natural extension of REACH’s mission to empower the next generation of creators,” said Dylan Huey, CEO of REACH. “By combining Linqia’s expertise in influencer marketing with REACH’s connections to college campuses and creators, we’ve created a powerful platform where brands can authentically engage with Gen Z in ways that resonate both on and off campus.”Linqia’s other partner, Home From College, is a career platform connecting brands with ambitious Gen Z talent. With a nationwide community of hundreds of thousands of students, H\FC helps young professionals launch their careers by working with top brands through its end-to-end platform. From product testing and ambassador programs to focus groups, content creation, and student-led events, H\FC enables major brands to engage and activate their most passionate advocates for business growth.As part of the partnership, Linqia clients will have access to the college networks of both REACH and Home From College when activating their Campus creator campaigns. This not only includes the ability to execute scaled social media campaigns targeting campuses and regions most valuable to the brand, it also includes the ability to do product sampling with college students, as well as activate live pop-up experiences on campuses.“When you combine Linqia’s expertise in running high visibility campaigns with large creators with our network of college students at scale, it makes for a highly attractive package for brands,” says Julia Haber, CEO of Home From College. “These college students have an uncanny ability to create culturally relevant, social-first content that allows brands to more authentically and organically align with the lives of college students.Some of the biggest brand tent poles of the year revolve around college audiences, like back to school, athletic tournaments and college football. Linqia is making a bet that brands will increasingly turn to influential students as their means of connecting with the college audience.About LinqiaLinqia is the calm in the chaotic sea of influencer marketing. We are a full-service, tech-enabled partner that handles campaigns for the world’s leading brands from influencer selection to creative strategy to scale. For more information, visit https://www.linqia.com About REACHREACH is the largest national social media and creator organization, empowering aspiring content creators and digital media professionals across 75+ universities. Through workshops, events, and campus activations, REACH helps students build careers in the digital economy. For more information, visit https://reachnatl.com/ About Home From CollegeHome From College is a career platform connecting companies with ambitious young professionals through an end-to-end solution. It enables businesses to seamlessly engage with thousands of students at scale, driving business growth, powering marketing campaigns, and helping brands authentically tap into the cultural zeitgeist. https://homefromcollege.com/

