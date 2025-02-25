Registration Now Open for Inaugural Charity Golf Tournament, ‘Pace of Play’ on Friday, April 4, 2025

Pace of Play Logo Ashley Santiago Erin Otterbeck Ritz-Carlton Tiburón Golf Club Ritz-Carlton Tiburón Golf Club's Gold Course

Exclusive Charity Event to Benefit 4Girls Foundation and PACE Center for Girls in Collier County

As long-time supporters of organizations that empower women and girls, we are thrilled to host this annual event to make a tangible difference in our local community.” — Ashley Santiago, Co-founder of Pace of Play

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Golf enthusiasts and philanthropists alike can now register for the inaugural ‘ Pace of Play ’ Golf Tournament, set to become an annual tradition. The charity event will take place on Friday, April 4, 2025, at the prestigious Ritz-Carlton Tiburón Golf Club’s Gold Course in Naples, Florida.Founded by philanthropists Ashley Santiago and Erin Otterbeck, Pace of Play is a collaborative initiative designed to raise critical funds for two impactful organizations: the 4Girls Foundation and Pace Center for Girls, Collier County. Proceeds will directly support life-changing programs that empower and uplift at-risk girls, providing them with the resources they need to thrive.“The Pace of Play Golf Tournament is a passion project that Erin and I have been dedicated to for years,” said Santiago. “As long-time supporters of organizations that empower women and girls, we are thrilled to host this annual event to make a tangible difference in our local community. Through the generosity of our sponsors and attendees, we can continue to provide critical resources and programming to those in need."The 4Girls Foundation Inc. invests in initiatives that amplify the voices of girls and women, offering opportunities for personal growth and supporting organizations dedicated to strengthening families and communities. The Pace Center for Girls, Collier County provides vital education, counseling, and support services to at-risk girls, helping them build brighter futures. Funds raised will go directly toward essential resources such as transportation, educational materials, and more."This tournament is about more than just golf—it's a chance for our community to come together and make a real difference,” said Otterbeck. “As a member of the executive board for the Pace Center for Girls in Collier County, I’ve witnessed firsthand the life-changing impact these organizations have on young women. Co-founding this event is an honor, and I’m excited to see it grow and create even greater opportunities in the years ahead."“Beat the Pro” and Mulligan tickets start at $50, while tournament registration is $1,200 per individual and $4,000 per foursome. The event features an exciting 18-hole tournament, exclusive auctions and raffles, an Awards Ceremony & Cocktail Reception, plus premium experiences such as a grab-and-go breakfast, Bloody Mary bar, and a golf ball cannon. Registration is now open at https://paceofplayfl.org/ Sponsorship opportunities are still available. For more details on becoming a sponsor, please contact Ashley at ashley@4girlsfoundation.org. For more information about the tournament, please visit https://paceofplayfl.org/ About the Pace of Play Golf TournamentThe Pace of Play Golf Tournament is an annual charity event founded by long-time philanthropists Ashley Santiago and Erin Otterbeck, who are passionate advocates for youth empowerment. Held at the prestigious Ritz-Carlton in Naples, Florida, this event is a collaborative initiative created to address urgent needs within our community, starting with the 4Girls Foundation and the PACE Center for Girls in Collier County. For more information, visit https://paceofplayfl.org/

