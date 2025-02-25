ALE Investigation Leads to Store Owner Arrested
On Saturday, February 15, 2025, the North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement Division (ALE) and Lincolnton Police Department concluded a joint investigation involving Dave’s, a tobacco and vape shop located at 627 N. Aspen Street, Lincolnton. As a result, the manager, Omari David Cole, was charged with 20 criminal charges, in which 12 were felonies.
The investigation began after ALE received complaints regarding an increased amount of vape products confiscated from underage students. Dave’s is located directly across from Lincolnton High School.
Through the course of the investigation, ALE special agents identified and determined Delta9 Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) products from Dave’s contained more than 0.3 % THC, making the products illegal to possess and sell.
On Thursday, February 6, 2025, unrelated to the investigation by Alcohol Law Enforcement Special Agents, an armed robbery and shooting occurred at this same location. The Lincolnton Police Department apprehended all three suspects and recovered three guns, US currency and marijuana.
Criminal charges stemming from the ALE investigation are as follows:
Omari David Cole, 21, of Statesville, has been charged with the following:
This is an on-going investigation. Any inquiries regarding the armed robbery and shooting please contact Lincolnton Police Department.
The primary mission of Alcohol Law Enforcement (ALE) Special Agents, as peace officers with statewide jurisdiction throughout North Carolina, is to enhance community safety by addressing criminal activity at both ABC-licensed and illegal alcohol establishments. Authorized to take action against any crime of violence or breach of the peace, ALE is the lead enforcement agency for the state’s alcoholic beverage control, gambling, lottery, and tobacco laws.
