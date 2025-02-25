ALE Investigation Leads to Store Owner Arrested

On Saturday, February 15, 2025, the North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement Division (ALE) and Lincolnton Police Department concluded a joint investigation involving Dave’s, a tobacco and vape shop located at 627 N. Aspen Street, Lincolnton. As a result, the manager, Omari David Cole, was charged with 20 criminal charges, in which 12 were felonies.

The investigation began after ALE received complaints regarding an increased amount of vape products confiscated from underage students. Dave’s is located directly across from Lincolnton High School.

Through the course of the investigation, ALE special agents identified and determined Delta9 Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) products from Dave’s contained more than 0.3 % THC, making the products illegal to possess and sell.

On Thursday, February 6, 2025, unrelated to the investigation by Alcohol Law Enforcement Special Agents, an armed robbery and shooting occurred at this same location. The Lincolnton Police Department apprehended all three suspects and recovered three guns, US currency and marijuana.

Criminal charges stemming from the ALE investigation are as follows: