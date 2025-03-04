Aditya Bhatia on Building Critical Resilient AI and Cloud Infrastructure at Scale Across Leading Tech Giants

Aditya Bhatia interview with AI Time Journal

Aditya Bhatia discusses scaling AI and cloud infrastructure, tackling security, resilience, and innovation across leading technology firms.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a recent interview with AI Time Journal, Aditya Bhatia, a Principal Engineer, shared his insights into building scalable and resilient AI and cloud infrastructure. Drawing on his experiences from Yahoo, Apple, and Splunk, Bhatia emphasized the importance of a strategic approach to infrastructure design, focusing on automation, fault tolerance, and proactive failure management.

Bhatia’s career has been a journey through some of the most innovative tech companies, where he learned that scalability is about more than just adding more resources. "The key is automation and standardization," Bhatia explained, highlighting how these practices help reduce costs and minimize the chaos that often comes with scaling systems. At Apple, working on distributed ML frameworks for Siri TTS, Bhatia learned the value of building fault-tolerant systems that can handle unpredictable AI workloads. "You can’t just throw more servers at a problem—automation and smart design are what keep large-scale AI systems running smoothly," he said.

Bhatia leads distributed workflow orchestration on Kubernetes, ensuring systems remain resilient under scale. He emphasized the need for security and scalability to be integrated from the start, noting his work on automating FedRAMP IL2 compliance as an example. Bhatia also addressed the shift to cloud-native technologies, stressing the importance of balancing automation with human oversight to prevent inefficiencies. "Automation handles the known, but humans handle the unexpected," he added.

Bhatia’s insights provide a roadmap for companies looking to scale their AI and cloud systems in a resilient, cost-effective way. His experience highlights the importance of fostering a culture of automation, collaboration, and continuous improvement to navigate the complexities of modern infrastructure.

