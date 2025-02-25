Da Kang of Trailride Blues, Jeter Jones, Named Vice President of Southern Soul & Blues at Urban Influencer

Blazing a Trail: Jeter Jones Joins Urban Influencer as VP to Elevate Southern Soul & Blues

Jeter Jones understands the work ethic, artist development, and strategy it takes from personal application that is needed to be successful in Southern Soul, Trailride, and Blues.” — Marv Mack

LOS ANGELES , CA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Urban Influencer , the premier platform for breaking independent artists and label services, proudly announces the appointment of Jeter Jones , widely known as "Da Kang of Trailride Blues," as the new Vice President of Southern Soul & Blues. This strategic move marks a new era for the genre as Jeter brings his vast experience, influence, and passion for Southern Soul Blues to the forefront of Urban Influencer’s operations.Urban Influencer, owned by industry veteran Marv Mack, has cemented itself as the number one platform for independent artist development and digital music marketing. With this partnership, the company aims to elevate the Southern Soul/Blues Division, leveraging Jeter’s remarkable career and industry expertise.“I am very excited to have Jeter Jones as part of the team,” said Marv Mack, CEO of Urban Influencer. “He understands the work ethic, artist development, and strategy it takes from personal application that is needed to be successful in Southern Soul, Trailride, and Blues.”Jeter Jones' journey in music began while serving in the U.S. Army. In February 2013, while on active duty at Fort Riley, Kansas, he released his debut album, R.E.A.L. – "Raw Encouraging Amazing Love", which earned him a distribution deal with Tate Music Group. Later that year, he transitioned into Southern Soul with the release of his second album, "Sweet Jones Live @ LeRoy’s Chicken Shack," under the direction of Eric "Smidi" Smith. This album earned four stars from Daddy B. Nice reviews and gained recognition on the blues charts with hits like "Da Boot Scoot" and "Cowboy Up". His talent was quickly recognized, earning him a nomination for Best New Artist at the 2014 ZBT Awards.Jeter continued to make waves in the industry with the release of his third album, "Da GQ Country Boy", in July 2015. The project, which featured hit singles such as "Cold Pepsi", "Roommate", "Zydeco with Me", and "The Cowboy Slide", further solidified his standing in the blues world, earning him the 2015 Rising Blues Artist of the Year Award. That same year, after a distinguished career in the U.S. Army, Sergeant First Class Gary C. Jones (Jeter Jones) retired and fully committed to his musical aspirations.His commitment to live music led to the formation of The Perfect Blend Band, composed of talented hometown musicians Julius Walton, Rico "Da Kidd" Atkins, and Brandon Campbell. In December 2016, Jeter solidified his place as "The Kang of Trailride Blues" with the release of his fourth album, "Trailride Certified", which earned a five-star rating from Daddy B. Nice and conquered the blues charts. His success was recognized when he was awarded 2016 ZBT Awards Artist of the Year.“It is truly an honor for me to be here, and I will always do my best to be a great member and a team player,” said Jeter Jones.With Jeter Jones stepping into this executive role, Urban Influencer’s Southern Soul/Blues Division is poised for unprecedented growth. Jeter’s deep industry knowledge, successful career, and dedication to the genre align perfectly with Urban Influencer’s mission to uplift and promote independent artists.For more information about Urban Influencer, visit www.theurbaninfluencer.com , where you can also find the Urban Influencer Weekly Charts , showcasing top independent artists across multiple genres.For media inquiries, interviews, or further information, please contact:Tangi DavisSenior Director of Artist RelationsUrban InfluencerEmail: imerge1@aol.comPhone: 540-394-0523

