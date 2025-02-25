Kendall Welch has embarked on a transformative new chapter in her career, joining Calovia as Managing and Founding Partner

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kendall Welch Joins Calovia as Managing and Founding Partner, Ushering in a New Era of Consulting Excellence

Kendall Welch has embarked on an exciting new chapter in her career, joining Calovia as Managing and Founding Partner. Calovia is a distinguished consulting firm known for its unique combination of industry expertise, practice area specialization, and platform experience, allowing for the rapid deployment of top-tier professionals to meet diverse project needs.

As Managing Partner, Welch will leverage her extensive leadership and consulting experience to build a dynamic team, drive innovation, and deliver unparalleled value to clients. With a focus on strategic collaboration and results-driven execution, she aims to position Calovia as a leader in the consulting space.

"I am thrilled to join Calovia as Managing and Founding Partner," said Welch. "Our firm’s distinctive approach—blending deep industry insights with exceptional execution capabilities—allows us to tackle complex challenges and drive meaningful results for our clients. I look forward to working with our talented team to redefine success in the consulting industry."

Calovia specializes in RPO/Embedded Talent Solutions, contingent staffing, and permanent placement services, connecting organizations with professionals uniquely suited to execute a wide range of project requirements. By leveraging expertise across multiple industries and platforms, the firm ensures that clients receive tailored solutions that align with their strategic objectives.

Welch’s leadership marks a pivotal moment for Calovia as it continues to expand its reach and impact.

