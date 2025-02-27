WorkVue Launches Outlook on the Future of Work - and it is employee driven

report cover

Report on The Future of Work Starts With Us from Future of Work Advisory Council uncovers a glaring disconnect between employees and employers on future of work

The future of work starts with us - employees and workers. Change is rapid, and the key is ownership. Own your skills, your pay, and your work-life - don't just let it happen to you, build it."” — Council member Swetha Viswanathan

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WorkVue Launches Inaugural Outlook on the Future of Work - and it is employee driven

EMBARGOED UNTIL 9:00 AM GMT, 27 FEBRUARY 2025

WorkVue announced today the publication of their inaugural outlook on the future of work, titled The Future of Work Starts With Us, authored by their Future of Work Advisory Council (FWC).

The report uncovers a glaring disconnect between employees and employers when it comes to the skills, pay, and opportunities that will define the next era of work. As automation, AI, and evolving job roles reshape industries, this growing gap poses a serious risk of discontent and disengagement to both businesses and workers.

On the transition towards a future significantly impacted by automation and artificial Intelligence (AI), “new efficiencies and innovations introduce opportunities for productivity, but for many workers that is matched with fear of job loss and the potential of compounded inequality. Now is our opportunity to get the voices of workers heard in the evolution of work” says WorkVue CEO, Zara Nanu.

The report emerged as the Council examined AI and automation’s impact on work. As many as 71% of U.S. employees fear AI’s impact, with 75% worried about job loss and 65% concerned about replacement. The EU faces similar risks, with automation threatening work equal to 53 million jobs.

“While the very nature of traditional workplaces will continue to evolve, so will the makeup of the workforce. We must be prepared for a future of employees that simply demand more; more transparency, more resources, and more opportunities. And it’s not just the problem of individual workers and business - lack of appropriate skills development frameworks will also have much broader economic implications.” asserts Executive Director of Strategic Initiatives and Growth, Sabina Mehmood.

"The future of work starts with us - employees and workers. Change is rapid, and the key is ownership. Own your skills, your pay, and your work-life - don't just let it happen to you, build it." adds Council member Swetha Viswanathan.

The report sets itself apart from others of its kind by focusing on the employee’s perspective on the future, and the tangible skills that set them apart from AI; asserting the need for greater effort into understanding the needs of the nearly four billion people showing up for work each day.

“The future belongs to those who anticipate change, embrace challenges, and take bold steps forward. The insights in this report are more than information—they are tools for empowerment,” writes the Council in the report’s letter to readers.

Later this year, the Council plans to release actionable recommendations, empowering employees to take control of their professional journeys and become architects of this transformation.

The report is available for download here: https://workvue.io/future-of-work-report

About the WorkVue Future of Work Council

The Future of Work Advisory Council (FWC), assembled by WorkVue, is a diverse group of 15 young leaders from across the globe and various industries. FWC acts as a leading voice for employees, focusing on the impact of rapidly evolving work trends driven by technology like AI and automation. The mission of the Council is to shape a future of work that empowers individuals, promotes inclusivity, and prioritizes worker wellbeing through data-driven solutions. FWC members advocate for a worker-centric future, aiming to influence policy, drive innovation and ensure that technological advancements benefit employees. They achieve this through democratizing data, mentorship, research and thought leadership focused on key themes like technology adoption, inclusion, empowerment, sustainability and continuous learning. The group of esteemed young professionals holds a firm commitment to achieving a more equitable and fulfilling future of work by 2030.

About WorkVue

WorkVue democratizes the world of work by empowering employees with data and insights about pay, skills, and work trends so that they can shape their own future in the age of automation. The WorkVue data platform acts as a collective movement for employees to seek change, change existing power structures in the workplace, and promote new norms. WorkVue envisions a future where all people feel valued, informed, skilled, and inspired to work with purpose.

https://workvue.io/

https://workvue.io/about-us

LinkedIn

Media Contact

WorkVue Media; contact@workvue.io

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.